Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Meet UAE’s Eid babies bringing joy, hope and new beginnings

A baby girl of Sri Lankan nationality was born at 2:55 am at Dubai's Prime Hospital on Eid, marking a special moment for Done Lakshika Wanama and Diluka Abeyrathna and medical team involved. The family shared their experience, describing the birth as a particularly important moment given its timing on Eid. They noted that the day, already associated with joy and togetherness, became even more significant with the arrival of their baby. "It was very special and welcoming. A baby is always a special moment, but having our baby born on Eid makes it even more meaningful. It is a day filled with joy, blessings, and togetherness, and our baby becomes a beautiful part of that," they said in a statement.