Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Meet UAE’s Eid babies bringing joy, hope and new beginnings

This Eid will always remain close to our hearts, said the couple in a statement
As the clock struck midnight and Eid Al-Fitr began, celebrations took on a deeply personal meaning for Pakistani couple Saqib Rauf and Farah Diba Sakib. Inside Burjeel Hospital, the couple welcomed their newborn son, an arrival that felt nothing short of poetic on a day defined by joy, gratitude and renewal. Weighing 3.44 kg, the baby boy is their second child, but his timing made the moment memorable.
Reflecting on the experience, Saqib shared, “This Eid will always remain close to our hearts. Welcoming our baby at this time feels especially meaningful. Moments like these remind us of what truly matters. We hope his arrival brings brighter days ahead for everyone.” He added that he feels incredibly fortunate and is determined to give his son a bright and promising future.
At exactly 12:25 AM on March 20, 2026, a baby boy entered the world at Thumbay University Hospital, marking what his family describes as a once-in-a-lifetime Eid blessing.
Weighing 2.84 kg, the newborn is the first child Ayesha Pant, a 31-year-old Indian national, and W. Rasanjana Srimantha Desilva, a 30-year-old Sri Lankan national. Delivered by Dr Shanthi, the birth was a moment of relief, joy, and overwhelming gratitude for the family.
The emotional weight of an Eid-day arrival was not lost on the new parents, who spoke about their experience: “This Eid has given us the most precious gift of our lives. We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful blessing. Welcoming our baby on such a special day fills our hearts with gratitude and happiness. It truly feels like the start of something beautiful.”
A baby girl of Sri Lankan nationality was born at 2:55 am at Dubai's Prime Hospital on Eid, marking a special moment for Done Lakshika Wanama and Diluka Abeyrathna and medical team involved. The family shared their experience, describing the birth as a particularly important moment given its timing on Eid. They noted that the day, already associated with joy and togetherness, became even more significant with the arrival of their baby. "It was very special and welcoming. A baby is always a special moment, but having our baby born on Eid makes it even more meaningful. It is a day filled with joy, blessings, and togetherness, and our baby becomes a beautiful part of that," they said in a statement.