How Farah Abushullaih turned Ithra into a global cultural powerhouse

Her philosophy resonates throughout every gallery, exhibition, and program at Ithra. “At Ithra, our curatorial vision is about connecting the past with the future and promoting cross cultural exchange. We seek to create exhibitions and programs that celebrate Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural roots while inviting global conversations about art and identity,” she explains. She has been credited with bringing international masterpieces to Saudi Arabia for the first time, including works by Edvard Munch and Leonardo da Vinci, while simultaneously championing Saudi artists abroad. Initiatives such as Ithra Bridges have sent more than fifty local talents to exhibitions at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Brooklyn Museum. “Our collaborations with institutions like the Barjeel Art Foundation, LACMA and Brooklyn Museum have taught us that storytelling in culture thrive through exchange. These global connections expand the way we see our own region, they bring fresh vantage points and remind us that our local contexts matter on a world stage,” she says.