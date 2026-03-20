Between headlines and home: Why it’s OK to pause

It’s not just my sons who quiz me. Everyone I speak to asks what will happen next. I’m sure you are all constantly wondering as well. There is so much information out there - a lot of it rubbish, particularly across social media - about different scenarios that will play out over the coming days, weeks and months. When asked, my honest answer is that I don’t really know and I don’t believe anyone really does. We’re delivering the verified facts as we get them to you as fast as we can and the team is focused on explaining why certain things are happening, with insight into probable outcomes - but not guesses. We wish we could give definitive answers all the time but in this situation it is important to be honest and not speculate.