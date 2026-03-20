GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE President extends Eid Al Fitr greetings, highlights nation’s strength and unity

Sheikh Mohamed expresses confidence in the region, praising UAE’s resilience and unity

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has extended his warmest congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

In a message shared on his social media accounts, the President said: "I extend my warmest congratulations to my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, our family in the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr."

"We remain confident that our region will overcome its current challenges, and that the UAE, through its strength, resilience, and the loyalty and unity of its people, will continue to advance towards a peaceful and prosperous future," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Sheikh Mohamed’s message highlights the UAE’s commitment to unity, resilience, and continued progress amid regional and global challenges, as residents and citizens mark the joyous festival.

Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hazza congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

Hazza congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Hamdan congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

1m read
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (2nd R) and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence (3rd R), visits Ministry of Defence.

UAE President visits Ministry of Defence

1m read
Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father

UAE leaders recall Sheikh Zayed’s spirit of generosity

2m read