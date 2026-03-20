UAE President extends Eid Al Fitr greetings, highlights nation’s strength and unity

Sheikh Mohamed expresses confidence in the region, praising UAE’s resilience and unity
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has extended his warmest congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
In a message shared on his social media accounts, the President said: "I extend my warmest congratulations to my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, our family in the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr."
"We remain confident that our region will overcome its current challenges, and that the UAE, through its strength, resilience, and the loyalty and unity of its people, will continue to advance towards a peaceful and prosperous future," Sheikh Mohamed said.
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Sheikh Mohamed’s message highlights the UAE’s commitment to unity, resilience, and continued progress amid regional and global challenges, as residents and citizens mark the joyous festival.