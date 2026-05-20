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UAE President orders release of 956 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

Sheikh Mohamed pledges to settle their financial obligations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 956 inmates from correctional and punitive institutions across the country ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The inmates had been convicted in various cases. The President pledged to settle the pardoned inmates' financial obligations arising from their sentences.

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The move reflects the UAE President’s humanitarian approach aimed at promoting compassion and social solidarity, while supporting family cohesion and community stability.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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