GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAQ Ruler pardons prisoners ahead of 54th UAE National Day

Noble gesture aims to give the pardoned an opportunity to reintegrate into society

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain
WAM

UMM AL QAIWAIN: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners, who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the occasion of the 54rd Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day).

Sheikh Saud said that the noble gesture aimed to give the pardoned an opportunity to reintegrate into society and bring joy to their families.

Related Topics:
Eid Al EtihadUAE National Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dh2.5 billion housing package for UAE citizens in 2025

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman

Ajman Ruler pardons 225 inmates ahead of Eid Al Etihad

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the exhibition area of Dubai Airshow 2025 at Dubai World Central, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Dubai Airshow 2025

2m read
Short video clip shows Sheikh Mohammed walking with his security detail and a group of officials when a woman, seemingly unaware of his presence, crosses directly in front of him.

Dubai Ruler calmly stops guards as woman walks across

2m read