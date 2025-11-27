GOLD/FOREX
Ajman Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Etihad

Sheikh Humaid’s gesture aims to ease family burdens and support inmate reintegration

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman
Gulf News archives

Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 225 prisoners from the emirate’s correctional and punitive institutions ahead of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad (National Day).

The inmates, from various nationalities, were chosen based on their good conduct and behaviour.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his hope that those released will reintegrate into society and that their return home will add to the joy of Eid Al Etihad as they reunite with their families.

Related Topics:
UAEAjmanEid Al EtihadUAE National Day

