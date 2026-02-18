GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed pardons 1,856 prisoners on occasion of Ramadan

His order to pardon prisoners reflects keenness to bring happiness to their families

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has ordered the release of 1,856 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, on the occasion of Ramadan.

Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said that Sheikh Mohammed’s order to pardon the prisoners reflects his keenness to bring happiness to their families and give them an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate themselves into society.

Al-Humaidan further said Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has commenced the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order.

