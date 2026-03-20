US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 21: What you need to know

“The justification by some Iranian officials of their country’s aggression against the Gulf states, including the extremist parliamentarian Hamid Rasai, through baseless and irresponsible claims, and the explicit threats and justification of military targeting of civilian and economic facilities, represents not only a violation of international law, international humanitarian law and the principles of good neighbourliness, but also reflects a dangerous approach that undermines the foundations of the international order and threatens regional stability”, Gargash said in a post on social media platform X.