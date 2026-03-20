Arrests made as UAE warns on Iran threats and backs Hormuz security efforts.
The UAE has dismantled a Hezbollah and Iran-linked terror cell, arresting members accused of operating under a commercial front. As regional tensions intensify, President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with US President Donald Trump, while the UAE backed global efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz and warned Iranian rhetoric threatens stability and international law. A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:
The UAE’s State Security Department has announced the dismantling of a terrorist network funded and directed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, with its members arrested.
Authorities said the group had been operating within the country under the cover of a fictitious commercial front, seeking to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external agendas that threaten the country’s financial stability.
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from President Donald Trump of the United States of America, during which they discussed developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security.
The UAE has welcomed a resolution adopted by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council strongly condemning Iranian threats and attacks on shipping, as well as the purported closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The decision was adopted during the council’s 36th extraordinary session, with the IMO warning that such actions endanger lives, particularly those of seafarers, and pose serious risks to the marine environment.
Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said statements by some Iranian officials justifying attacks on Gulf states represent a serious breach of international law and pose a direct threat to regional stability.
“The justification by some Iranian officials of their country’s aggression against the Gulf states, including the extremist parliamentarian Hamid Rasai, through baseless and irresponsible claims, and the explicit threats and justification of military targeting of civilian and economic facilities, represents not only a violation of international law, international humanitarian law and the principles of good neighbourliness, but also reflects a dangerous approach that undermines the foundations of the international order and threatens regional stability”, Gargash said in a post on social media platform X.
The United Arab Emirates’ response to regional attacks and tensions reflects an advanced model of a state capable of managing crises with high efficiency and resilience, particularly within a complex regional environment marked by rapid developments and overlapping interests.
The UAE has demonstrated a strong ability to absorb the shock of crises — not only through immediate measures, but through an integrated system that combines security readiness, economic flexibility, and a long-term strategic vision.
US President Donald Trump’s response to the latest escalation in the Iran war has raised fresh questions about coordination and messaging between Washington and Israel, even as both allies insist they remain aligned in their broader objectives.
In a strongly worded post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the United States “knew nothing about this particular attack” — referring to Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, part of the world’s largest natural gas reserve.
An Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field has pushed the Middle East conflict into dangerous new territory, raising concerns over global energy supplies and regional escalation.
But what exactly is South Pars, and why is it so critical?
In the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's strategy is simple: choke off this incredibly narrow passage.
Giant oil tankers are squeezed into just two tight shipping lanes — one for ships going in; one for ships coming out.