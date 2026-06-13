G7 agenda expands to regional diplomacy over key global trade chokepoint
Momentum for a deal to end the Iran war appeared to grow Saturday as key mediator Pakistan said an agreement was closer than “ever before,” while US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss demining the Strait of Hormuz at next week’s G7 summit.
A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump is also expected to meet leaders from Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the summit beginning Monday, as efforts intensify to wind down the conflict.
Britain and France, both G7 members, have expressed interest in supporting demining operations in the critical waterway once fighting pauses. The official added that both already have naval assets in the region that could assist.
The Strait of Hormuz has remained under tight pressure since the war began, disrupting oil and gas shipments from the Persian Gulf.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an agreement to end the war could be finalised within 24 hours, with preparations underway for an electronic signing followed by technical talks next week.
The US official acknowledged Sharif’s remarks but said Washington believes the emerging framework is a “very strong deal,” without confirming a timeline for signing.
Iran, however, struck a more cautious tone.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the possibility of a deal “in the coming days cannot be ruled out,” while stressing that discussions remain ongoing.
He added that the Islamabad memorandum under discussion focuses on ending the war and does not currently include nuclear negotiations.
Iranian officials said discussions in Islamabad are centred on ending hostilities, with nuclear issues kept off the table at this stage.
Regional officials said they expect a signing ceremony in the coming days once approvals are secured in Washington and Tehran.
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said an agreement “has never been closer,” a post later amplified by Trump on social media.
Separately, Iran’s state television said funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will take place in July.
The ceremonies will run from July 4 to July 9 during Muharram, the Shiite month of mourning.
The procession is expected to begin in Tehran, move to Qom and conclude in Mashhad, where Khamenei will be buried at the Imam Reza Shrine.
State media said funeral rites will also be held for his daughter and son-in-law, killed in the February strike.
Khamenei, who succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, led Iran for decades, expanding the role of the clerical establishment and strengthening the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps into a central pillar of state power.
The Guards grew into Iran’s most powerful military and economic institution, overseeing ballistic missile capabilities and wide-ranging influence across the country.