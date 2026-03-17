Gargash: UAE may join international efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz

He noted, however, that no formal plan has yet been agreed upon
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates, said on Tuesday that the UAE may join international efforts led by the United States to ensure the safety and security of the Strait of Hormuz. He noted, however, that no formal plan has yet been agreed upon and that discussions are still ongoing.
Speaking during an online event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, with remarks reported by Reuters and Sky News Arabia, Gargash stated: “We all share the responsibility of ensuring the continued flow of trade and energy.”
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He added that once the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran comes to an end, there will be a need for an agreement to ensure that Iran cannot use its nuclear, missile, or drone programs “to intimidate the region.”
Concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz have intensified, as navigation has been disrupted by military operations. At the same time, US President Donald Trump has sought to rally countries to deploy naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the strategic waterway.
Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly come to a halt as the US-Israeli war with Iran enters its third week.
Approximately 20 per cent of global oil supplies pass through the strait, along with similar volumes of liquefied natural gas and fertiliser products. Its closure has led to a sharp increase in the prices of many commodities.