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Gargash: UAE may join international efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz

He noted, however, that no formal plan has yet been agreed upon

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates, said on Tuesday that the UAE may join international efforts led by the United States to ensure the safety and security of the Strait of Hormuz. He noted, however, that no formal plan has yet been agreed upon and that discussions are still ongoing.

Speaking during an online event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, with remarks reported by Reuters and Sky News Arabia, Gargash stated: “We all share the responsibility of ensuring the continued flow of trade and energy.”

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He added that once the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran comes to an end, there will be a need for an agreement to ensure that Iran cannot use its nuclear, missile, or drone programs “to intimidate the region.”

Concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz have intensified, as navigation has been disrupted by military operations. At the same time, US President Donald Trump has sought to rally countries to deploy naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the strategic waterway.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly come to a halt as the US-Israeli war with Iran enters its third week.

Approximately 20 per cent of global oil supplies pass through the strait, along with similar volumes of liquefied natural gas and fertiliser products. Its closure has led to a sharp increase in the prices of many commodities.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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