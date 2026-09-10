Buzzer Signs Partnership with Youth Cup Dubai 2027

Buzzer has also invited more than 20,000 players to tryouts. Its network includes an existing relationship with Royal FC Dubai, as well as club partners such as Palm City FC and Precision FC, one of the largest Adidas ambassadors in the GCC region. Brand partners include Red Bull, Porsche, Emaar, Binance, Nestlé, dentsu, Global Esports and Huawei. Supporting a tournament featuring teams from more than 80 nations and around 9,000 players therefore represents a natural extension of Buzzer’s existing reach.