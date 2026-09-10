Buzzer Signs Partnership with Youth Cup Dubai 2027

Youth Cup Dubai will be one of the biggest international youth football tournaments
Dubai: The partnership behind Youth Cup Dubai 2027 has been formally confirmed, with representatives from Buzzer and the tournament signing the agreement at a press conference at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.
The agreement forms part of a joint initiative involving the Dubai Sports Council, Royal FC and Buzzer, with the three organisations working towards the launch of an inaugural international youth football tournament.
The event is scheduled to take place from April 3 to 11, 2027, with 600 teams from more than 80 nations registered, more than 400 scouts expected to attend and around 9,000 players set to compete across six age categories, ranging from U8 to U18.
The signing ceremony was brief, with Royal FC President Mohamed Boghdady and Buzzer CEO Arslan Hajdarević each delivering short remarks before officially signing the agreement. Both placed the focus on the opportunities the tournament will provide for the young players taking part.
"Thanks to Dubai Sports Council for the support and for the event, and thanks to Buzzer for the trust," said Mohamed Boghdady, President of Royal FC. "We hope to welcome everyone to Youth Cup Dubai 2027."
"We're very excited to collaborate on Youth Cup Dubai," said Arslan Hajdarević, CEO of Buzzer. "I'm confident we're going to do great work together on this."
Youth Cup Dubai 2027 is built around access as much as competition. Players will train and compete on FIFA-standard pitches, take part in clinics and feedback sessions with professional coaches, and have the opportunity to be seen by scouts throughout the tournament.
Away from the pitch, the event will feature a wider cultural programme, including desert safaris and visits to the Burj Khalifa, giving young athletes an experience that extends beyond football.
The partnership also strengthens Buzzer’s growing international network. The platform connects more than 7 million monthly active users across 177+ countries, with more than 10,000 registered athletes and over 500 clubs and scouts active on the platform.
Buzzer has also invited more than 20,000 players to tryouts. Its network includes an existing relationship with Royal FC Dubai, as well as club partners such as Palm City FC and Precision FC, one of the largest Adidas ambassadors in the GCC region. Brand partners include Red Bull, Porsche, Emaar, Binance, Nestlé, dentsu, Global Esports and Huawei. Supporting a tournament featuring teams from more than 80 nations and around 9,000 players therefore represents a natural extension of Buzzer’s existing reach.
For Buzzer, the partnership builds on the platform’s core purpose of connecting athletes with greater visibility and opportunity. Supporting a tournament designed to expose young players to international competition and scouting brings that mission directly onto the football pitch.
With the agreement formalised, preparations for the tournament are progressing, with team registration open ahead of the April 2027 event and further details expected to be announced as the competition approaches.
Youth Cup Dubai 2027 is the inaugural edition of an international youth football tournament organized by Royal FC in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, running April 3–11, 2027, in Dubai, UAE.