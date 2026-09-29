A draw in the other game will knock Pakistan out of FIFA ASEAN Cup unless they manage to win by overcoming their -4-goal difference by maintaining a lead of more than four goals against Vietnam.

Pakistan will now face Vietnam in their final Group B match on October 2. Vietnam began their campaign with a 1-0 win over the Philippines before facing Thailand. A win for Pakistan can help them advance to the bronze medal match depending on the result of Thailand vs Philippines.

It happens to be Pakistan’s first-ever point in a FIFA tournament making it a historic moment for the nation. The two goals scored were also the country's first goals in a FIFA tournament.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.