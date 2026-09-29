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Pakistan make history after 2-2 draw against Philippines in 2026 FIFA ASEAN Cup

Ranked 198th, Pakistan stun higher-rated Philippines with resilient 2-2 comeback

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Pakistan will face Syria in an Asian Cup qualifier
Pakistan will face Syria in an Asian Cup qualifier
Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)/X

Dubai: Pakistan made history on Tuesday after fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Philippines in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in Bandung, Indonesia.

Pakistan had endured a difficult start to the tournament, losing 4-0 to Thailand in their opening match. The Philippines also entered the game without a point after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against Vietnam.

The Philippines took control in the first half and went into the break with a 2-0 advantage. Pakistan, however, produced a strong response after the halftime.

Ali Akbar Khan pulled one goal back before Abdul Samad Arshad completed the comeback to make it 2-2. The result earned the Falcons a valuable point against a Philippines side ranked considerably higher in the FIFA rankings.

It happens to be Pakistan’s first-ever point in a FIFA tournament making it a historic moment for the nation. The two goals scored were also the country's first goals in a FIFA tournament.

The Men in Green are currently ranked 198th in the FIFA rankings while Philippines are at the 135th position.

Pakistan is competing in Division One, Group B alongside Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. The tournament features 14 teams across two divisions and runs from September 24 to October 5.

Pakistan will now face Vietnam in their final Group B match on October 2. Vietnam began their campaign with a 1-0 win over the Philippines before facing Thailand. A win for Pakistan can help them advance to the bronze medal match depending on the result of Thailand vs Philippines.

A draw in the other game will knock Pakistan out of FIFA ASEAN Cup unless they manage to win by overcoming their -4-goal difference by maintaining a lead of more than four goals against Vietnam.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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