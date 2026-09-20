Pakistan coach misses training camp after applying for wrong visa

Visa blunder leaves Pakistan without head coach at key ASEAN Cup camp
Pakistan are preparing for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia, but there has been one rather important person missing from their training camp.
Their head coach.
And the reason is unusual.
Nolberto Solano has been unable to join Pakistan’s camp in Islamabad after applying for the wrong category of Pakistani visa.
Yes, Pakistan are preparing for an international tournament without their head coach because of a visa problem.
The former Peru international, who spent several years in the Premier League with Newcastle United, submitted the application himself. A Pakistan Football Federation spokesman said that once the mistake was discovered, the federation reapplied under the correct category, but the process was delayed.
So rather than travelling to Islamabad, Solano is now expected to fly directly to Indonesia and meet his squad there.
In his absence, assistant coaches Titus Bramble and Walid Javaid have been overseeing Pakistan’s preparations in Islamabad.
Bramble is another familiar name to Premier League fans. The former defender played for Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland during a lengthy career in England’s top flight.
Pakistan have named a 23 man squad captained by Abdullah Iqbal, while experienced forward Kaleemullah has returned to the national team.
And Solano will not have much time to settle in once he finally joins them.
Pakistan begin their FIFA ASEAN Cup campaign against Thailand on September 26 before facing the Philippines on September 29 and Vietnam on October 2.
They are in Division One Group B, with only the group winners progressing to the final. The second placed team will contest the third place playoff.
Pakistan are one of three guest nations at the first edition of the FIFA ASEAN Cup, alongside Bangladesh and Hong Kong, China.
So Solano’s first task when he reaches Indonesia is pretty straightforward.
Finally meet up with the team he is supposed to be coaching.