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India ‘set to participate’ in 2027 SAF Games in Pakistan

The 2027 edition will mark Pakistan’s return as host after a 23-year gap

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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India ‘set to participate’ in 2027 SAF Games in Pakistan
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As Pakistan prepare to host the 2027 South Asian Federation (SAF) Games from April 4 to 11, the country has received a major boost with India reportedly agreeing in principle to participate in the regional multi-sport event. According to reports in the Pakistani media, India’s participation could mark a significant step towards the return of the SAF Games to Pakistan after more than two decades.

According to a report in The News, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary General Khalid Mehmood said India was represented at a high-level meeting of the South Asian Olympic Association, where it accepted Pakistan’s invitation to participate in the Games.

Given its consent

Mehmood said India had given its consent at the relevant regional sporting level, while details of its contingent are expected to be communicated in January 2027.

The development comes as Pakistan steps up preparations for the Games. A high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently reviewed arrangements, including the readiness of sporting venues, security, transportation, accommodation and medical facilities.

The 2027 SAF Games are proposed to feature competitions across 28 sports, with events scheduled to be held in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

Islamabad is set to host the largest share of the competitions, with 15 sports on the programme, including squash, tennis and martial arts. Lahore will stage events in 10 sports, including swimming, cricket and hockey, while Peshawar will host three disciplines.

Security has emerged as a key priority, with thousands of athletes, coaches, officials, technical staff, spectators and international media personnel expected to travel to Pakistan for the event.

Pakistan last hosted the 9th SAF Games in Islamabad from March 29 to April 7, 2004. The 2027 edition will therefore represent the country’s return as host after a gap of 23 years.

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