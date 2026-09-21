India enjoy double victory over Pakistan in Asian Games table tennis

India sweep Pakistan 3-0 in men's and women’s to reach Asian Games quarter-finals
Dubai: India’s men’s and women’s table tennis teams both booked their places in the Asian Games quarter-finals after securing identical 3-0 victories over Pakistan on Monday.
The men bounced back strongly following a previous defeat, while the women continued their unbeaten run with another dominant display, finishing top of Group F with three wins from three matches.
The Indian men’s team responded strongly to their opening-match defeat against Iran, cruising to a 3-0 victory over Pakistan.
World No. 97 Harmeet Desai got India off to a flying start, defeating Muhammad Khan 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 in straight games.
Captain G Sathiyan then extended India’s advantage with an equally convincing 11-1, 11-8, 11-9 win over Abbas Khan.
Payas Jain completed the clean sweep in the third match, overcoming the other Muhammad Khan 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 as India bounced back in emphatic fashion.
At the Sky Hall in Nagoya, Sutirtha Mukherjee set the tone for India with a comfortable 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 victory over Aleena Khan, wrapping up the opening match in just 10 minutes.
Seventeen-year-old Syndrela Das then doubled India’s advantage, defeating Kalsoom Khan 11-6, 11-7, 11-5.
Das, currently ranked 99th in the ITTF women’s singles standings, earned her place in the senior squad after impressing on the domestic circuit. She is making her mark on the Asian Games stage after being handed a call-up to India’s senior team.
Sreeja Akula wrapped up the tie in style, beating Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in just 11 minutes to send India through to the quarter-finals.