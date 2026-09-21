India enjoy double victory over Pakistan in Asian Games table tennis

The men bounced back strongly following a previous defeat, while the women continued their unbeaten run with another dominant display, finishing top of Group F with three wins from three matches.

At the Sky Hall in Nagoya, Sutirtha Mukherjee set the tone for India with a comfortable 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 victory over Aleena Khan, wrapping up the opening match in just 10 minutes.

Das, currently ranked 99th in the ITTF women’s singles standings, earned her place in the senior squad after impressing on the domestic circuit. She is making her mark on the Asian Games stage after being handed a call-up to India’s senior team.

Sreeja Akula wrapped up the tie in style, beating Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in just 11 minutes to send India through to the quarter-finals.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.