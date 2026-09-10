India crush Pakistan 19-0 to storm into Junior Asia Cup semifinals
Dubai: India’s junior women’s hockey team produced a statement performance, crushing Pakistan 19-0 in the quarter-final of the 2026 Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup in Mogi, China.
India, coached by Tim White, controlled the match from the start. They kept the pressure on the Pakistani side with the first goal coming in the seventh minute by Puja Sahoo.
The junior Indian team scored 10 goals in the first half and added nine more goals by final quarter. The goals continued to rain as Pooja Malik scored a hattrick while Roshni Aind, Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Madhu Sidar and Supriya contributed a brace to the scoresheet.
The Pakistani team had no answer for their rivals. The victory takes India to the semifinals of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup while keeping hopes of a three-peat alive. The Women in Blue have won the previous two editions of the tournament in 2023 and 2024.
India’s attacking strength was again on display as they repeatedly breached Pakistan’s defense. The defending champions will now wait for the result of the quarterfinal between South Korea and Malaysia with the winner facing India in the next round.
With two successive championships already secured, India will enter the semifinals as one of the strongest contenders for another gold medal.