The junior Indian team scored 10 goals in the first half and added nine more goals by final quarter. The goals continued to rain as Pooja Malik scored a hattrick while Roshni Aind, Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Madhu Sidar and Supriya contributed a brace to the scoresheet.

India, coached by Tim White, controlled the match from the start. They kept the pressure on the Pakistani side with the first goal coming in the seventh minute by Puja Sahoo.

India’s attacking strength was again on display as they repeatedly breached Pakistan’s defense. The defending champions will now wait for the result of the quarterfinal between South Korea and Malaysia with the winner facing India in the next round.

The Pakistani team had no answer for their rivals. The victory takes India to the semifinals of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup while keeping hopes of a three-peat alive. The Women in Blue have won the previous two editions of the tournament in 2023 and 2024.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.