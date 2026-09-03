Man City Abu Dhabi Cup set for the biggest-ever edition in 2027

Eighth edition set to be biggest yet after record-breaking 2026 tournament
Dubai: The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup is set for its biggest edition yet in January 2027, with a larger tournament experience, more teams involved and increased participation from girls as the competition continues to expand year-on-year.
Following a record-breaking 2026 tournament, the eighth edition will offer an even stronger experience both on and off the pitch. Players and coaches will benefit from improved opportunities, while greater emphasis will be placed on celebrating outstanding performances.
Alongside team awards, individual accolades such as Goal of the Tournament and the Etihad Player of the Tournament will recognise the competition’s standout players and memorable moments.
The three-day tournament from 8-10 January 2027 will welcome young footballers from the UAE and around the world to Zayed Sports City, competing across eight age-group categories. An increased number of girls’ teams will compete across the U12, U14 and U16 categories, alongside boys’ competitions at U8, U10, U12, U14 and U16 level.
Beyond competing for the tournament trophies, every winning team will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime trip to a City Football Group club. The prize will include the opportunity to train at a professional facility and watch one of the group’s first teams in action.
Limited places remain for teams in the region and abroad to be part of the eighth edition, which has established itself as the region’s Tournament of Choice and is Manchester City’s largest international football event globally.
As well as players showcasing their skills on the pitch, teams will also have the opportunity to visit and enjoy the sights of landmark attractions in Abu Dhabi including Yas Waterworld, Sea World Abu Dhabi, Warner Brothers and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
The football festival will once again be supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Experience Abu Dhabi, who both are excited to once more welcome thousands of families to the capital city of the UAE and share their culture and sporting excellence.
Simon Hewitt, Tournament Director, and Director of Football Operations MENA, said: “The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup is the Middle East’s largest grassroots tournament in the region, providing a platform for boys and girls to not only showcase their skills at the region’s premier football facility - Zayed Sports City but also have fun and make new friends in what will be an amazing festival atmosphere.
“The competition also aligns with Manchester City’s commitment of providing opportunities for young people to play and get active while also helping grow the sport at grassroots level. With places filling up fast, we encourage as many teams as possible to not miss out and be part of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2027 where players, coaches and parents can create fantastic memories on and off the pitch.”
To register for the 2027 Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup, visit https://www.mancity.com/city-football-schools/abu-dhabi-cup-2027/.