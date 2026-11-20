Taiex slides 6.4%, SK Hynix and Samsung fall over 7% as Anthropic’s IPO fails to lift AI
Dubai: Asian chip stocks tumbled on Friday, just hours after a stellar debut for Anthropic on the NASDAQ, with the IPO turning into a sell-the-news event. The listing failed to arrest a deepening AI selloff across the region.
South Korea’s KOSPI fell 4.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped as much as 4.8 per cent, its lowest level since April. The Hang Seng lost up to 2.1 per cent and now sits about 20 per cent below its January 29 peak, the usual bear-market threshold. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid 3 per cent, its sixth straight loss.
Taiwan’s Taiex plunged as much as 6.4 per cent, heading for its worst week since 1991. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics each lost more than 7 per cent. Advantest and SoftBank Group posted double-digit declines.
Anthropic raised $81.31 billion on Thursday, November 19, the largest IPO on record. Shares opened at $111.50 against an issue price of $83. They touched $115 up 38.6 per cent, then pared gains to close 17.1 per cent above the issue price.
Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets, told Bloomberg that the listing answers none of the open questions people have on AI infrastructure spending, circular financing and returns. “Instead it brings more investor capital into frontier AI models, where competition is fierce, pricing power is weakening and profitability remains uncertain,” she added.
A meaningful rebound may take more than promises of earnings growth, as Nvidia’s strong results earlier this week failed to ease concerns and selling pressure from hedge funds and retail traders persists.
Another analyst Bloomberg spoke to said that there were too many hopes pinned on this one event to push for a rebound. “Expectations had been high that AI stocks would rebound if Anthropic’s listing went well, but instead the shares continued to fall,” said Takehiro Okada, head of trading at Rheos Capital Works. That appears to have forced hedge funds to unwind recent AI-stock purchases made to recoup earlier losses in the sector, Okada said.
As the selloff extends, the risk is rising of forced liquidations worsening the rout in a negative feedback loop. Forced selling by retail investors was a main driver of Taiwanese stocks’ steep selloff earlier this week, according to a Barclays Plc note.
“It’s difficult to envisage sustained upside in Anthropic without a broader recovery in risk appetite,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group. “For now, selling rallies appears to be the more compelling tactical approach.”
All three major US benchmarks fell more than 2 per cent on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,101.11 points, or 2.19 per cent, to 49,097.06. The S&P 500 lost 147.80 points, or 2.02 per cent, to 7,175.83. The Nasdaq Composite gave up 550.68 points, or 2.25 per cent, to 23,879.20.
The S&P 500 has fallen six sessions in a row. Futures point lower, with S&P 500 contracts down 0.4 per cent and Nasdaq contracts down 0.7 per cent. The MSCI All Country World Index is heading for its lowest close since April.
(With Inputs from Bloomberg)