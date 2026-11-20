Another analyst Bloomberg spoke to said that there were too many hopes pinned on this one event to push for a rebound. “Expectations had been high that AI stocks would rebound if Anthropic’s listing went well, but instead the shares continued to fall,” said Takehiro Okada, head of trading at Rheos Capital Works. That appears to have forced hedge funds to unwind recent AI-stock purchases made to recoup earlier losses in the sector, Okada said.