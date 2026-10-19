How can UAE residents apply for the Jio IPO?

NRIs, PIOs and OCI cardholders can apply through NRE or NRO accounts. UAE residents of other nationalities may not be able to bid as retail investors. And the issue has no separate NRI quota. Applicants bid as retail investors up to ₹2 lakh, or in the non-institutional category in case for higher threshold. For retail applicants one lot of 12 shares could cost ₹13,428 or about Dh522. So if you are looking to participate, follow these simple steps.