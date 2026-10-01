GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

A letter to our readers in Abu Dhabi and beyond

Gulf News relaunch in Abu Dhabi to expand coverage with more journalists on the ground

Last updated:
Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Qasr Al Watan palace and Abu Dhabi skyline
Qasr Al Watan palace and Abu Dhabi skyline
WAM

From today, Gulf News is doing something we have wanted to do for a long time: bringing Abu Dhabi even closer to the heart of how we cover the UAE.

We have covered the emirate since Gulf News was launched in 1978, recording its incredible transformation into an international cultural capital. But we know we need to do more.

Every Monday to Friday, a dedicated Abu Dhabi section will now appear inside the Gulf News newspaper, alongside expanded coverage online in a dedicated Abu Dhabi section and across our social media platforms. We are also launching a new Abu Dhabi Edit newsletter, which you can sign up for today.

This is all being made possible by the opening of a new and modern Gulf News office in the heart of Abu Dhabi, with more than ten journalists and members of staff working from the capital every day.

Our commitment to Abu Dhabi and to you

This is not a small step. Abu Dhabi is the seat of the UAE's government, the engine of much of its economic diversification, and increasingly a global centre for culture, sport, sustainability and innovation.

The stories that shape the emirate deserve reporters who are there, in the room, asking questions in real time, not filing from a distance.

For our readers in Abu Dhabi, this means faster, deeper and more relevant coverage told by journalists who know the emirate because they are part of it.

For Abu Dhabi itself, it means a stronger, more consistent record of its own progress, and one read not only across the capital, but by the millions who follow Gulf News across the UAE and the rest of the world every day.

For those who live across the other emirates, it's an opportunity to see how our nation's capital is developing while highlighting the incredible attractions and events that bring people in from across the globe.

We firmly believe great journalism is built on trust, but it is also built on proximity: to the people, the places and the institutions. When so many people report on the UAE from the outside, we can tell the real story as we are right here on the ground.

This expansion is our commitment to that principle, and to Abu Dhabi. We look forward to telling its story, every day, from the inside.

— The Gulf News Team

Mark Thompson
Mark ThompsonEditor-in-Chief
Mark is a seasoned media executive specialising in digital publishing and audience growth, now proudly serving as Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News in Dubai. He brings a blend of editorial leadership, digital strategy and international media experience. Previously, Mark has edited several local and regional media brands in the UK and worked as a director across major national publishers. A very proud dad-of-two boys, Middlesbrough FC fan and a lover of most things with engines, especially motorbikes.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) with Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News.

5 key insights from interview with Al Mubarak

4m read
Experience Emirati culture this week: 3 places to go

Experience Emirati culture this week: 3 places to go

4m read
The first operation began after authorities received information about a plot to smuggle 18 Asian nationals into the country illegally in separate groups.

UAE foils plots to smuggle 19 people across its borders

2m read
Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Germany is set to focus on deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the economic and development sectors, within the framework of their strategic partnership.

Sheikh Mohamed’s Germany visit comes at pivotal moment

4m read