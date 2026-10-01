Sitting inside Zayed National Museum, with Guggenheim Abu Dhabi rising nearby and a 4,000-year-old Magan boat recreation on display just metres away, it becomes hard to separate Abu Dhabi’s past from its future. It also becomes clear that this is a place built for meeting: a crossroads where cultures, generations and ideas are meant to encounter one another. That, it turns out, is precisely the point.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has spent the past decade shaping how the emirate defines culture itself, starting with its museums, its heritage sites, its libraries and its artists, and extending outward into everything from Formula One to an incoming Disney resort. To him, these are not two different worlds. They are one long conversation about what Abu Dhabi is. But when I asked him the question most people skip - why? - his answer went far beyond ticket sales and tourist numbers.

Nowhere is that clearer than at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. As the next major institution to open here, it is rooted in Abu Dhabi and built for the world, reflecting the emirate’s long-held conviction that culture connects communities, that art can open a conversation across cultures and generations, and that voices from this region belong at the centre of the global conversation.

“Everything we do here has a long-term effect,” he told me during our exclusive interview to mark Gulf News’ expansion in Abu Dhabi. “We are safeguarding culture for future generations, and at the same time we are learning and teaching about other cultures. We believe culture is a superpower. We look at the socio-economic component – everything is done with the long-term in mind: 10, 15, 20 years into the story.”