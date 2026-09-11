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UAE foils plots to smuggle 19 people across its borders

One suspect travelled with five relatives to disguise operation bringing people into UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The first operation began after authorities received information about a plot to smuggle 18 Asian nationals into the country illegally in separate groups.
The first operation began after authorities received information about a plot to smuggle 18 Asian nationals into the country illegally in separate groups.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The competent authorities have foiled two cross-border people-smuggling operations, one involving the illegal entry of infiltrators into the country and the other an attempt to smuggle an individual wanted by security authorities out of the country.

Those involved were apprehended and referred to the Public Prosecution.

The first operation began after authorities received information about a plot to smuggle 18 Asian nationals into the country illegally in separate groups, with the assistance of a national of a Gulf country.

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Surveillance and follow-up operations led to his arrest after he entered through a border crossing accompanied by two infiltrators and five members of his family, whom he had brought along to make the journey appear to be a family trip and conceal the smuggling operation. In the second operation, authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle a foreign national out of the country to enable him to evade restrictions and arrest orders issued against him.

Investigations revealed that the operation had been planned and carried out by a woman who is a national of a Gulf country, with the assistance of her daughter. She exploited the ease of her movement and travelled with family members in an attempt to conceal her activities. Investigations also revealed that she had repeatedly smuggled infiltrators out of the country, while her daughter's husband had previously been accused in similar cases.

All those involved in the two operations were arrested, while the Public Prosecution is continuing its investigations to establish the circumstances of the cases and determine the roles of those involved.

The two operations reflect the vigilance and efficiency of the country's security authorities in countering attempts at illegal infiltration and cross-border smuggling, strengthening border security and safeguarding society and the rule of law.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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