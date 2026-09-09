Sheikh Mohamed’s Germany visit comes at a pivotal moment

Berlin’s account of that journey was unusually direct. The Federal Government described it as an effort to build strategic partnerships and work jointly for peace and stability in the Gulf, with Merz arguing that such partnerships are needed more than ever at a time when major powers are increasingly dominating politics. In Abu Dhabi, the Chancellor spoke at length with Sheikh Mohamed about the Russia-Ukraine-US talks held in the UAE capital. Iran, Sudan and Yemen also came up, all three described by Berlin as files where the UAE plays an important role. Germany signalled readiness for closer trade cooperation, including a possible free trade agreement.