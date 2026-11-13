WeBecomeOne aims to give young Emirati artists international exposure, with Expo 2027 next
Dubai: The UAE has launched a new international art initiative bringing Emirati artists together with Austrian creatives, with plans to showcase its first installation at Expo 2027 Belgrade.
Called WeBecomeOne, the initiative was launched at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Thursday, November 12. It aims to create opportunities for young Emirati artists to work with internationally recognised creatives and gain exposure to global art communities.
The project was conceived by Zubin Karkaria, founder and chief executive of VFS Global, Mike Reiter, founder of Brainsworld, and Austrian contemporary artist Tom Lohner.
Karkaria said the initiative aims to grow beyond a one-off cultural collaboration into an international platform.
“Through WeBecomeOne, our vision is to create a global platform focused on upskilling young Emirati artists, providing them opportunities to collaborate with internationally recognised artists, exchange ideas and showcase their creativity to the world,” he said.
“What begins here in the UAE is the start of a much larger journey.”
The launch featured the unveiling of Hands of Becoming, an installation devised by Lohner in collaboration with Emirati artists.
The artwork combines a natural wooden hand with a painted counterpart, representing individuality, collaboration and cultural exchange.
Lohner said working with Emirati artists had offered an opportunity to explore different perspectives through a shared creative process.
“Hands of Becoming is a reflection of that collaboration, demonstrating how individual voices can come together to create something meaningful,” he said.
Austria's Ambassador to the UAE, Bernd Alexander Bayerl, said the initiative would help strengthen cultural links between the two countries.
“Austria and the UAE enjoy a strong and growing strategic partnership, built on mutual respect, a firm commitment to collaboration, strong investment ties and a shared focus on innovation,” he said.
He added that cultural exchange was an important part of the relationship and that the project would bring the countries' artistic communities closer together.
DIFC Investments chief real estate officer Saleh Al Akrabi said the initiative would provide a platform for Emirati and international artists to share their work with wider audiences.
The installation will remain on display at DIFC during the 22nd edition of DIFC Art Nights, running from November 12 to 15.
Organisers also announced plans for Hands of Becoming to be showcased at Expo 2027 Belgrade, marking the initiative's next international step.
WeBecomeOne plans to expand through future artistic exchanges, public installations and international partnerships, with a stated focus on creating opportunities for emerging Emirati talent.