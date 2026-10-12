Arif Developments honoured with Excellence in CSR award

Earlier this year, Arif Developments demonstrated this commitment through a major Ramadan iftar initiative that reached more than 10,000 blue-collar workers across the UAE.

The outreach programme was organised to recognise the contributions of workers who play an essential role in the nation's construction, infrastructure and economic development. Through the distribution of iftar meals, the company sought to express gratitude while promoting the spirit of generosity, togetherness and compassion associated with Ramadan.

The initiative brought together volunteers, team members and workers from different backgrounds, reflecting the company's belief that community support should be a shared responsibility.

"We are deeply honoured to receive the Excellence in CSR Award,” said Arif Abdul Latif, Chairman and Founder of Arif Developments. “For us, corporate social responsibility is not about recognition or a single initiative. It is about understanding that behind every successful business, every building and every growing community are people whose contributions deserve respect and appreciation.

“When we organised our Ramadan iftar initiative for more than 10,000 workers, our intention was simple: to acknowledge the people who work tirelessly and contribute to the UAE's development. This award belongs to our team and to everyone who believes that kindness, compassion and responsible business leadership can create a lasting difference."

The award was presented during the AES Achievers Summit & Honours 2026, an event celebrating entrepreneurship, achievement, inclusion and social impact.

The programme placed particular emphasis on recognising talent and ability across different sections of society. Performances by children who are People of Determination were among the event's memorable moments, while the presence of entrepreneurs who are People of Determination highlighted the importance of opportunity, accessibility and inclusion within the business community.

Kabbali Hills, its flagship luxury villa community in Ajman

The recognition comes as Arif Developments continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE property market through Kabbali Hills, its flagship luxury villa community in Ajman.

Located in Helio 2, the residential development features architecturally distinctive villas, each designed with an individual identity. The community has been conceptualised around contemporary family living, offering privacy, thoughtfully planned spaces and a design approach that places individuality at its centre.

Kabbali Hills reflects the company's broader development philosophy of combining architectural quality with long-term residential value. The project continues to make progress as Arif Developments works towards delivering its vision for premium community living.

However, beyond its growing property portfolio, the company is seeking to establish a reputation built equally on social responsibility, community engagement and a commitment to the values that have shaped the UAE's development.

For Arif Developments, receiving the Excellence in CSR Award is both an acknowledgement of its previous efforts and an encouragement to continue contributing to initiatives that support people and strengthen communities.

The company remains committed to advancing its real estate ambitions while keeping community welfare and responsible business practices central to its long-term vision.

As Arif Developments continues to build homes and communities, the recognition reinforces a guiding principle: meaningful progress is measured not only by what a company builds, but also by the lives it positively impacts.