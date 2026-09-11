Sponge Cola, Karylle to bring “Mundong Puno ng Pag-ibig” to Dubai

Donny Dones, Chief Executive Officer of Spearhead One, highlighted the emotional resonance of the upcoming show. “Imagine a performer holding a microphone; he is no longer a performer but a conduit, a conduit which releases rhythm which the whole crowd goes along with. The air doesn't carry sound anymore, it becomes a living membrane," Dones shared. "Every consciousness becomes collective. Echoes and heartbeats in one rhythm in a form of surrender. Everything is fleeting but in that moment you hold it, and it becomes yours forever."