Sponge Cola, Karylle to bring “Mundong Puno ng Pag-ibig” to Dubai

OPM icons unite for a nostalgic, love-filled Pre-Valentine’s night in Dubai
Dubai: The celebrated Filipino artists will share the stage for a special one-night concert titled “Sponge Cola & Karylle: Mundong Puno ng Pag-ibig” (A World Full of Love). Set for February 13, 2027, at The Agenda in Dubai Media City, the event promises an evening of nostalgia, romance, and spectacular live music for the UAE's Filipino community and OPM enthusiasts.
Organised by UAE-based events company Spearhead One, the concert brings together two of the Philippines’ most recognized entertainment figures.
Sponge Cola is one of the Philippines’ established OPM bands, known for songs that have become part of the soundtrack of Filipino popular culture. The band has built a loyal following through its distinctive sound and extensive catalogue, with its music continuing to resonate with Filipino audiences at home and overseas.
Joining the band is Karylle, a singer, actress, television personality and performer whose career has spanned music, television, film and theatre. Her versatility as an entertainer and longstanding connection with Filipino audiences are expected to add another dimension to the Dubai concert.
Together, the artists will headline an evening centred on music, love and nostalgia, while celebrating the continuing influence of Original Pilipino Music among Filipinos living outside the Philippines.
For many Filipinos living overseas, OPM serves as a powerful bridge to memories of home, family, and lifelong friendships. Recognizing this profound connection, organisers aim to create an immersive experience that unites the expatriate community.
Donny Dones, Chief Executive Officer of Spearhead One, highlighted the emotional resonance of the upcoming show. “Imagine a performer holding a microphone; he is no longer a performer but a conduit, a conduit which releases rhythm which the whole crowd goes along with. The air doesn't carry sound anymore, it becomes a living membrane," Dones shared. "Every consciousness becomes collective. Echoes and heartbeats in one rhythm in a form of surrender. Everything is fleeting but in that moment you hold it, and it becomes yours forever."
For Filipinos living and working in the UAE, live performances by Filipino artists provide an opportunity to reconnect with familiar music and culture while creating new memories with family and friends.
Through Mundong Puno ng Pag-Iibig, Spearhead One aims to create a shared experience for the Filipino community while contributing to Dubai’s diverse entertainment scene.
The concert is also expected to attract Filipino music enthusiasts from across the UAE, particularly those looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend.
The pre-Valentine’s bash is heavily supported by the local Filipino community, with The Filipino Times, Expat Media, and The Global Filipino Magazine serving as official media partners to help connect the event with audiences across the Emirates.
Whether attendees are looking to celebrate with a significant other, family, or friends, the concert offers a perfect musical getaway to kick off the romantic weekend.
Early Bird Tickets for “Sponge Cola & Karylle: Mundong Puno ng Pag-Ibig” are available online through The Agenda’s official website at theagenda.com.