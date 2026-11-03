John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery, said the festive shopping basket has changed considerably over the past five years.

“If I look back five years, the festive basket was heavily dominated by traditional, heavier bridal sets and classic gold. Today, the mix is far more dynamic. Our top sellers right now are lightweight gold chains, versatile diamond pendants and everyday-wear bangles.”

He said the shift was not necessarily about consumers buying less jewellery, but about finding pieces that could be worn beyond a particular festival or occasion.

“The shift isn’t about customers buying less, it’s about them buying smarter. They want pieces that offer the festive feeling but can seamlessly transition into their everyday wardrobe. It’s a beautiful blend of tradition meeting modern practicality.”