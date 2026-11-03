Kanz Jewels brings bigger reasons to celebrate Diwali with exclusive gifts and festive surprises

“Diwali is a celebration of prosperity, happiness and togetherness, and gold has always been an integral part of these traditions. At Kanz Jewels, we believe that every festive occasion should be made even more special. Through our ‘This Diwali, Celebrate More’ campaign, we want to express our appreciation to our customers by offering them something extra to celebrate. Whether it is a traditional gold coin or an exciting lifestyle gift, our aim is to make their festive shopping experience more memorable and rewarding.”