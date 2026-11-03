Kanz Jewels brings bigger reasons to celebrate Diwali with exclusive gifts and festive surprises

Exciting gifts with qualifying jewellery purchases at Kanz Jewels’ Meena Bazaar branch
Adding extra sparkle to the festive season, Kanz Jewels is inviting customers to celebrate Diwali with more reasons to shop, gift and rejoice through its special festive campaign, ‘This Diwali, Celebrate More’, running from October 24 to November 12, 2026.
Designed to make the festive shopping experience even more rewarding, the campaign brings customers an exciting selection of complimentary gifts with qualifying gold and diamond jewellery purchases at Kanz Jewels’ Meena Bazaar branch.
As part of the festive offer, customers making qualifying gold and diamond jewellery purchases can receive a complimentary gold coin, adding a touch of traditional prosperity to their Diwali celebrations. Those purchasing qualifying diamond jewellery can enjoy even bigger surprises, including an iPhone Duo or the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, subject to the applicable purchase criteria and terms and conditions.
Commenting on the festive initiative, Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels, said:
“Diwali is a celebration of prosperity, happiness and togetherness, and gold has always been an integral part of these traditions. At Kanz Jewels, we believe that every festive occasion should be made even more special. Through our ‘This Diwali, Celebrate More’ campaign, we want to express our appreciation to our customers by offering them something extra to celebrate. Whether it is a traditional gold coin or an exciting lifestyle gift, our aim is to make their festive shopping experience more memorable and rewarding.”
With gold and diamond jewellery continuing to hold a special place in festive traditions, Kanz Jewels aims to bring together the timeless appeal of fine jewellery and the excitement of contemporary gifting. Whether customers are looking for elegant pieces to mark the occasion, meaningful gifts for loved ones or something special to celebrate the festive season, the campaign offers an added incentive to make every purchase memorable.
The ‘This Diwali, Celebrate More’ campaign reflects Kanz Jewels’ commitment to making special occasions even more rewarding for its customers, combining its jewellery collections with attractive festive privileges.
Customers are invited to visit the Kanz Jewels Meena Bazaar branch and make the most of these exclusive Diwali surprises before the campaign concludes on November 12, 2026.
The complimentary gold coin offer excludes 22K gold coins, 24K gold bars and promotional jewellery. Diamond offers exclude solitaire jewellery.