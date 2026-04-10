Akshaya Tritiya shines on Dubai’s Gold Souq as price dip spurs timeless rush for jewellery, bars

Akshaya Tritiya draws steady crowds, where trust in gold quietly shape every purchase
Walk into the Gold Souq in Deira on an evening like this and you understand, almost immediately, why people keep coming back.
The covered lanes are full. Families move slowly, taking it all in. Children sit on their fathers’ shoulders, looking up at shop windows stacked with bangles and necklaces. The light inside is warm and constant, bouncing off every surface.
One store has filled an entire glass wall with bangles, rows of them from floor to ceiling, hundreds arranged by size and pattern, gold chains hanging between the shelves. It is the kind of display that stops you. You stand there longer than you planned.
This is Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar for buying gold, considered an act of faith, a small investment in future well-being. For the Gold Souq, it is also one of the busiest days of the year, and the traders here know it well.
The shop fronts tell different stories. Malabar Gold has its bridal collection front and centre, heavy necklaces and full jewellery sets photographed on brides dressed for a wedding. A few doors along, Joyalukkas is showing platinum rings, going after a younger crowd with cleaner, simpler designs.
Both approaches work here. The souq has always served various kinds of buyers at once.
Then there is a window that is harder to walk past. Three mannequins stand behind the glass, dressed from head to toe in gold jewellery, layered necklaces reaching the waist, with earrings and headpieces, displayed against deep green and white with arabesque patterns along the frame. It is the Gulf bridal tradition on full display, confident and detailed.
Inside one of the busier shops, four salesmen work the length of the counter at the same time. They lean forward over the glass cases, writing bills by hand, checking phones, passing bangles across for customers to hold. On the counter, a single gold bangle sits beside a neat stack of dirhams and a payment slip. There is no pause in the pace.
“Buying has started, although at a slightly lower level than previous years,” says one of the salesmen, briefly looking up. “We expect more people to come in the run-up to Akshaya Tritiya. Gold has a timeless appeal. Nothing outside can change that.”
A few steps away, a smaller shop has a handwritten sign in the window: We Buy Old Gold, a sight that becomes more common when prices rise. After touching recent highs, gold has corrected, bringing renewed interest from both buyers and sellers.
Ram, a 30-year-old Nepali resident in Dubai, stands at a display case looking at gold bars, taking his time. He has done this every year, he says, without fail.
“I buy gold as an investment,” he explains. “Every year, without hesitation. This year is no different. After all, it is gold.” He is not especially interested in discussing the price. His mind is already made up.
That kind of confidence is not unusual in the Gold Souq. What is striking, on a day like today, is how many different people share it. A young couple deliberates over matching bands. An older woman points firmly at a necklace set while her daughter listens. A tourist stands at a window, phone in hand, not going anywhere.
For Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, the current market presents a timely opportunity.
This year’s timing is notable, as 24-carat gold prices have dropped from around Dh645 to about Dh560 — a decline of nearly 15 per cent from recent highs — offering an opportunity for buyers previously driven by FOMO (fear of missing out) to enter the market.
What also makes this Akshaya Tritiya stand out is accessibility. Buyers today are not limited to traditional jewellery purchases. Gold is available in multiple formats, coins, bars and even digital options, allowing individuals to participate in a way that suits their financial goals and budgets, Valecha adds.
Jeff Rhodes, CEO of Goldstrom Advisory, notes that residents are increasingly choosing to spend within the UAE, enjoying staycations and continuing to shop in local gold souqs. This, he says, has helped sustain demand for gold jewellery, investment bars and coins despite a softer tourism environment.
“With a large resident population in the UAE marking occasions like Akshaya Tritiya, demand remains strong. Many will take advantage of seasonal offers to buy gold jewellery, bars and coins,” Rhodes, who has been living in Dubai for the past three decades, said. “The recent correction in prices has also brought gold back into attractive territory for buyers.”
The souq is also a reminder of how much has changed around it. The Gulf has spent decades building infrastructure, drawing in business, and welcoming communities from across the world. In a marketplace like this one, where a resident from Nepal, a family from Kerala, and a visitor from Europe all find what they came for, that journey is easy to see.
Akshaya Tritiya means, roughly, the day that never diminishes. In the Gold Souq, with the counters busy and the windows full, that name makes complete sense.