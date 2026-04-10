Akshaya Tritiya shines on Dubai’s Gold Souq as price dip spurs timeless rush for jewellery, bars

For Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, the current market presents a timely opportunity.

This year’s timing is notable, as 24-carat gold prices have dropped from around Dh645 to about Dh560 — a decline of nearly 15 per cent from recent highs — offering an opportunity for buyers previously driven by FOMO (fear of missing out) to enter the market.

What also makes this Akshaya Tritiya stand out is accessibility. Buyers today are not limited to traditional jewellery purchases. Gold is available in multiple formats, coins, bars and even digital options, allowing individuals to participate in a way that suits their financial goals and budgets, Valecha adds.