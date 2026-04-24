Malabar Gold & Diamonds posts record Akshaya Tritiya sales of $282 million

Integrated manufacturing delivered price advantage and design variety for customers
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the fifth largest jewellery retailer globally and a brand synonymous with responsibility and trust has delivered its strongest-ever Akshaya Tritiya performance, driven by robust consumer demand, superior customer engagement, and the company’s integrated manufacturing strengths.
The company recorded 53 per cent year-on-year growth globally during Akshaya Tritiya, with overall sales reaching $282 million, including 71 per cent growth in India and 22 per cent growth across other international markets, reflecting sustained momentum across geographies.
Commenting on the performance, M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Akshaya Tritiya continues to be a significant occasion for our customers, and this year’s performance reflects both the strength of demand and the depth of customer engagement. What stands out is not just the strong growth of approximately 53 per cent year-on-year globally across India & other International Markets, but the quality of that growth. At the core of this growth is the trust customers place in us as a responsible jeweller. Our commitment to transparent pricing, ethically sourced gold and diamonds, stringent quality standards, and a customer first approach continues to resonate strongly. It is this focus that enabled us to build deeper relationships with customers and drive sustained preference across markets”
The company engaged with over 125,000+ customers walking in on Akshaya Tritiya across markets, supported by a healthy mix of wedding purchases and increasing participation from young and first-time buyers. Notably, the studded jewellery category recorded 45 per cent growth, highlighting a clear shift towards design-led and value-added products.
Performance remained strong across India and international markets, making this the company’s best-ever Akshaya Tritiya. Overall sales reached $282 million, reflecting the breadth of demand across segments and geographies.
Growth outpaced broader market trends, supported by the company’s manufacturing-led advantage. Its integrated model enables the delivery of design at competitive prices while maintaining consistent quality at scale. This continues to support design positioning and customer preference across markets, while enabling responsiveness to evolving demand.
As the company scales further, its focus remains on strengthening customer trust, expanding its product portfolio, and delivering consistent, sustainable growth, anchored in transparency, quality, and responsible business practices.