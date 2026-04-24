Malabar Gold & Diamonds posts record Akshaya Tritiya sales of $282 million

Commenting on the performance, M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Akshaya Tritiya continues to be a significant occasion for our customers, and this year’s performance reflects both the strength of demand and the depth of customer engagement. What stands out is not just the strong growth of approximately 53 per cent year-on-year globally across India & other International Markets, but the quality of that growth. At the core of this growth is the trust customers place in us as a responsible jeweller. Our commitment to transparent pricing, ethically sourced gold and diamonds, stringent quality standards, and a customer first approach continues to resonate strongly. It is this focus that enabled us to build deeper relationships with customers and drive sustained preference across markets”