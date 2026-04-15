Akshaya Tritiya explained: Why people buy gold on this special day

Buying gold on this day is believed to invite lasting wealth, stability and good fortune.
From gold counters lighting up with shoppers to property deals and new car bookings, Akshaya Tritiya is widely seen as one of the most auspicious days for making big-ticket purchases. The day is associated with prayers to deities such as Lakshmi and Kuber, with gold viewed as a symbol of prosperity and financial stability.
Gold naturally steals the spotlight on Akshaya Tritiya. Buying it on this day is believed to invite lasting wealth, stability and good fortune. The word 'Akshaya' itself means 'never diminishing', which is why anything purchased today is thought to hold enduring value and positive energy.
Apart from gold, the day is also seen as a symbol of new beginnings, making it a popular time for big life moves like buying a home, launching a business or committing to long-term investments.
The day’s significance is rooted in ancient beliefs. One tradition says the deity Kuber was entrusted with safeguarding divine wealth through blessings from the deities Shiva and Brahma, cementing his association with prosperity.
Another popular tale recalls the deity Krishna visiting the Pandavas during exile. When Draupadi expressed concern about not having prepared food, it is said she was blessed with the Akshaya Patra, a mystical vessel that never runs out of nourishment.
While gold buying dominates the day, many also mark Akshaya Tritiya with temple visits, prayers and acts of charity like donating food and clothing. The day is often observed with a simple, sattvic lifestyle, with many choosing to avoid non-vegetarian food and focus on spiritual well-being and good deeds.
From silver keepsakes to symbolic home essentials, Akshaya Tritiya is also seen as a day for significant purchases that blend tradition with prosperity. Many choose to buy silver items, such as coins, utensils, jewellery or ornaments, as a way to welcome good fortune, with gifting silver also considered a thoughtful gesture believed to spread positivity and blessings among loved ones.
For those looking for something, more symbolic, even simple choices carry significance. Earthen pots, for instance, are a popular pick, especially in summer. Beyond their practicality, they are believed to represent grounding energy and a connection to nature’s abundance.
On a larger scale, the day is also considered highly auspicious for big life milestones like buying a new home. Property purchases or housewarming plans are thought to attract blessings for stability, growth and a fresh chapter of prosperity.
At home, many also bring in a Tulsi plant, a sacred addition in many households. Revered for its spiritual importance, it is believed to invite purity, protect well-being and foster harmony and prosperity within the home.