Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Joyalukkas unveils collection with cashback, gold rate protection and more

Ancient tradition marking new ventures & accumulation of wealth that multiplies over time
UAE: Joyalukkas, the world's favourite jeweller operating across 12 countries with 190 showrooms worldwide, has unveiled its exclusive Akshaya Tritiya 2026 collections and cashback celebrations, offering customers an opportunity to invest in eternal radiance during the most auspicious day for jewellery purchases.
The specially curated collections showcase the brand's commitment to excellence across diamond, traditional and lightweight jewellery segments, all designed to celebrate the festival of prosperity and new beginnings.
Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated as the day of eternal prosperity, marks an auspicious time when purchasing gold and jewellery is believed to bring lasting fortune and abundance. This ancient tradition, rooted in Vedic astrology, signifies the beginning of new ventures and the accumulation of wealth that multiplies over time.
Joyalukkas honours this sacred tradition by offering customers not just exquisite jewellery, but an investment in their future prosperity through carefully selected collections and exceptional value propositions.
The Akshaya Tritiya 2026 collections at Joyalukkas represent the pinnacle of jewellery artistry, featuring diverse options to suit every taste, occasion & budget. The diamond collection showcases responsibly sourced diamonds in breathtaking designs that capture the essence of timeless elegance. Traditional jewellery pieces celebrate cultural heritage with intricate detailing and authentic artisanship that honours age-old techniques.
For those seeking modern versatility, the lightweight jewellery collection offers contemporary designs that blend sophistication with everyday wearability, ensuring that every customer finds pieces that resonate with their personal style and celebrate the festival's spirit of abundance.
Joyalukkas has announced generous cashback offers to make this Akshaya Tritiya even more rewarding. Customers purchasing diamond, precious stone, and gold jewellery above Dh3,000 will receive exclusive cash vouchers. These cashback celebrations provide customers with extra value on their investments in eternal beauty.
Beyond the cashback offers, Joyalukkas provides exceptional benefits that ensure customers can invest with complete confidence. The Gold Rate Protection offer guarantees 10 per cent protection on gold rates for those who pay in advance, valid until 19 April 2026.
The No Making Charges benefit applies specifically to 8 gm gold coins, providing additional savings. For customers looking to exchange old gold, Joyalukkas offers zero per cent deduction, ensuring maximum value on their precious metal investments. These benefits demonstrate the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction and financial prudence during this auspicious festival.
John Paul Alukkas, CEO, Joyalukkas Group announced the Akshaya Tritiya celebration offer and said, “At Joyalukkas, we believe that jewellery is not just adornment, but an investment in one's legacy and prosperity. This Akshaya Tritiya, we are delighted to offer our customers collections that embody timeless elegance, exceptional value and the promise of eternal radiance. Our cashback celebrations and guaranteed benefits reflect our unwavering commitment to being the world's favourite jeweller by delivering not just beautiful pieces, but complete confidence in every purchase.”
The Joyalukkas Akshaya Tritiya 2026 celebrations are valid until 19 April 2026, giving customers ample time to make their investments in eternal beauty. With showrooms across UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia, UK, USA & Australia. Joyalukkas ensures that customers across its international markets can access these exclusive offers and collections.