Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Joyalukkas unveils collection with cashback, gold rate protection and more

John Paul Alukkas, CEO, Joyalukkas Group announced the Akshaya Tritiya celebration offer and said, “At Joyalukkas, we believe that jewellery is not just adornment, but an investment in one's legacy and prosperity. This Akshaya Tritiya, we are delighted to offer our customers collections that embody timeless elegance, exceptional value and the promise of eternal radiance. Our cashback celebrations and guaranteed benefits reflect our unwavering commitment to being the world's favourite jeweller by delivering not just beautiful pieces, but complete confidence in every purchase.”