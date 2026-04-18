John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery, described the mood as upbeat. “This Akshaya Tritiya is shaping up to be very significant. Consumer sentiment is strong, and the convergence of festive enthusiasm with relatively accessible pricing is creating exceptional momentum in the market,” he said, adding that showroom inquiries have been rising for weeks ahead of the occasion.

Aditya Singh, Head of International Jewellery Business at Titan Company, pointed to a visible response from UAE shoppers. “When 24K dropped from the April 8 peak back toward the AED 569–575 range this week, we saw a clear uptick in footfall of customers who had been watching and waiting,” he said, noting that even a Dh30 to Dh40 per gram movement can influence buying decisions in the region.

Vinay Jethwani, Partner at Meena Jewellers, said the pattern is consistent with past cycles. “Whenever gold prices ease, customers see it as a good opportunity to buy. At the same time, gold is widely seen as a long-term store of value, which keeps customer interest strong.”

Singh added that younger professionals are increasingly entering the market through smaller-ticket products. “Coins and bars are punching well above their usual weight this season. For the customer who wants to mark the day with a token purchase, it’s an elegant solution,” he said.

With prices still elevated compared to last year, the coming days will test how far that sentiment can sustain demand. Early signals from UAE showrooms suggest that buyers are willing to adjust, but not step away, keeping the festival firmly on the retail calendar as one of the most reliable drivers of gold demand.

Alukkas reinforced that view from a retail perspective. “Gold purchased on Akshaya Tritiya is not viewed through the lens of the day’s rate. It is seen as an investment in prosperity, meaning, in family, and in legacy,” he said.

Singh framed it in terms of continuity. “The belief was never really about price. ‘Akshaya’ means that which never diminishes, and that’s precisely what gold represents in the Indian household,” he said, adding that purchases made on the day carry meaning that extends beyond immediate market conditions.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.