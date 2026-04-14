6 Vishu style inspirations from South Indian stars: Sai Pallavi to Manju Warrier

From Shobhana to Nyla Usha, here’s how celebs are styling Vishu outfits with a modern edge
Dubai: Golden kasavu sari, gold jewellery and a scrumptious vegetarian feast is what makes Vishu, the iconic Kerala festival, tick. Rooted in ritual, symbolism, and fresh beginnings, the festival is just as much a moment of style as it is of tradition.
And now, a new wave of celebrity wardrobes is reimagining that classic aesthetic, showing how to keep the essence intact while giving festive dressing a modern, wearable edge.
Here are six celebrity-inspired looks that feel eternal, festive, and very now.
Nyla Usha brings a contemporary edge to Kerala’s traditional set mundu. She often pairs it with bold, structured blouses, think high necks or rich jewel tones.
It’s a simple shift, but it changes the entire look. The neutral base of the mundu allows the blouse to do all the talking.
Style tip: Don’t shy away from heavy jewelry or even wearing a dark eye look can elevate the outfit while keeping it festive.
Kalyani Priyadarshan’s festive wardrobe leans into youthful minimalism. She’s often seen in classic kasavu saris styled without excess heavy layering, just simple printed blouses and soft glamour.
A lightweight kasavu sari paired with a sleeveless or elbow-sleeve blouse, dewy makeup, and hair down instantly feels fresh.
Style tip: Swap traditional blouse cuts for something slightly modern, like a square neck, sleeveless or tie-back detail.
Manju Warrier’s style is a reminder that classics never fail. Her kasavu saris often feature slightly broader gold borders, paired with traditional blouses and temple jewellery.
There’s a sense of nostalgia in her styling rooted, graceful, and unmistakably Kerala.
Style tip: Go for heritage weaves and pair them with antique gold pieces for a more authentic look.
Nazriya Nazim’s take on festive wear is fun. She’s known to experiment pairing traditional pieces with quirky designs or opting for slightly unconventional drapes.
For Vishu, this could mean styling a kasavu sari with a printed blouse or even mixing textures within the same outfit.
Style tip: Keep one element playful, but balance it with classic accessories so the look still feels festive.
Few people embody Kerala’s classical aesthetic like Shobana. Her styling of the traditional set mundu often includes richly coloured blouses deep maroon, orange,that contrast beautifully with the off-white base.
This is a solid option if you want to stay traditional but still stand out.
Style tip: Experiment with blouse textures raw silk or brocade can instantly elevate a simple set mundu.
If there’s one celebrity who consistently gets festive dressing right, it’s Sai Pallavi. Think white kasavu with a muted gold border, paired with minimal makeup and temple jewellery.
Instead of layering too many elements, the focus stays on fabric and silhouette. A neatly pleated sari, a low bun adorned with jasmine, and antique gold bangles are enough to carry the look.
Style tip: Opt for handloom kasavu with a slightly wider border for a more contemorary edge.
Whether you’re drawn to the easy elegance of Kalyani Priyadarshan, the bold styling of Nyla Usha, or the timeless grace of Manju Warrier, the idea is to take inspiration and adapt it to your own rhythm.