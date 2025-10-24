Ras Al Khaimah: For decades, Al Qasimi Palace — known locally as the “Haunted Palace” — stood as one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most mysterious landmarks. Its grand marble façade and deserted halls fuelled tales of jinn and ghostly presences. Red markings on the walls, shattered chandeliers and long shadows became part of a legend whispered across the emirate.

The palace was the vision of the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi, a member of Ras Al Khaimah’s ruling family and a patron of the arts. Construction began in 1980 and was completed in 1991 at an estimated cost of over Dh500 million.

Manicured gardens and fountains surround the palace. A paved driveway leads to tiered steps carpeted in bright green turf, bordered by hedges and flower pots. At the base stands a bronze statue of a Saluki, poised beside a shrub as if guarding the entrance. Nearby, portraits of the late Sheikh Zayed adorn the garden — symbols of respect and memory.

From the outside, the palace rises in immaculate splendour. The four-storey, 35-room residence crowns a 200,000-square-foot hilltop plot, clad in radiant Thassos marble — the same luminous stone used around the Kaaba in Mecca, famed for its purity and coolness beneath the desert sun.

Yet despite its grandeur, the palace was never inhabited. Family objections to the lifelike sculptures and figurative art — believed to attract jinn — left it empty. Over time, stories of haunted rooms and ghostly figures took root, turning rumour into legend.

That legend has now been replaced with a story of restoration and revival. Businessman and art collector Tareq Ahmad Al Sharhan purchased the palace in 2019, seeing not ghosts but potential. He acquired it from the Sheikh’s heirs, restored it and reopened it to the public under a new name — Al Qasr Al Ghamedh, meaning “The Palace of Ambiguity.”

“According to Ras Al Khaimah’s property regulations, the palace can only be registered under an Emirati name,” he explained. “My purpose for the sale is purely investment. The palace holds great cultural and historical value, and it deserves an owner who truly appreciates both.”

Currently, the palace is on the market for Dh25 million. Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, Al Sharhan confirmed that it is for sale under one condition: the buyer must be Emirati.

Today, fountains flow once more, and every room gleams with light and artistry — a testament to patience, vision and cultural preservation. The palace now welcomes visitors not with fear but with awe. Its only haunting lies in the beauty of its silence — the shimmer of chandeliers, the scent of marble and polish, and the feeling of walking through a living museum.

