The new glasses feature a full-colour, high-resolution display built into one lens. Starting at $799, they let users view messages, take video calls, and get directions hands-free. A wristband that picks up subtle finger movements serves as the main controller, a feature CEO Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated during the launch at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters.meta ai glasses

Dubai : Meta is making another big bet on smart glasses. At its annual Connect event, the company unveiled the Meta Ray-Ban Display, its latest attempt to bring AI-powered wearables into the mainstream, even as its Reality Labs unit continues to post steep losses.

The Meta Ray-Ban Displays will be available starting on September 30 at limited retail stores in the US, including some Verizon, Lens Crafter, Ray-Ban, and Best Buy locations.

Market forecasts suggest smart glasses could be worth more than $8 billion globally by 2030. But Meta’s immediate challenge is persuading consumers to adopt the technology.

“This isn’t about the next quarter’s earnings. It’s about breaking free from the smartphone, where Apple and Google dominate, and carving out a future in wearables,” said Leo Gebbie, an analyst at CCS Insight.

The pitch comes against a difficult financial backdrop. Reality Labs reported a $4.5 billion loss in the second quarter, with revenue of just $370 million. Still, Meta insists it is investing for the long term.

'Glasses are the only form factor where you can let AI see what you see, hear what you hear,' Zuckerberg told attendees, describing the goal as making 'great-looking glasses that deliver personal superintelligence.'

