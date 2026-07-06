Philippines: Why was Senator Marcoleta arrested, what it means for Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

Non-bailable plunder case sidelines Duterte’s top defender in Senate court
Manila: Philippine Sen. Rodante Marcoleta was arrested Monday after the anti-graft court ordered his detention on non-bailable plunder charges, a dramatic development that immediately altered the political landscape as the Senate prepared to convene as an impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte.
Marcoleta, one of Duterte's staunchest allies and a prominent member of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), surrendered to authorities at the Sandiganbayan after appearing in court to seek the dismissal of the case.
Instead, the court's Third Division issued a warrant for his arrest.
The Office of the Ombudsman filed non-bailable plunder charges against Marcoleta in connection with his supposed ₱75 million undeclared campaign donations in the 2025 senatorial elections.
Local media, including Rappler, reported that Marcoleta has spent ₱112 million during his Senatorial campaign in 2025.
The timing of the arrest — just hours before senators were scheduled to begin Duterte's impeachment trial — has fueled political debate over its implications for one of the country's most consequential constitutional proceedings in decades.
The Sandiganbayan ordered Marcoleta's arrest after finding probable cause to try him on plunder, a crime punishable by life imprisonment and classified as non-bailable when evidence of guilt is deemed strong.
The case stems from allegations that Marcoleta failed to disclose approximately ₱75 million ($1.2 million) in unused campaign donations following the 2025 elections.
Marcoleta admitted receiving P75 million in campaign donations for his successful 2025 Senate bid despite reporting zero contributions in his official election records. In the 2025 midterm elections, Marcoleta made history as the first member of Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) to win a seat in the Senate. He pulled in 15.14 million votes, landing in sixth place. Among the 12 winning senators, Marcoleta was the only one who reported no campaign donations in his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) filed with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).
Prosecutors allege the amount was omitted from:
his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN);
his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) filed with the Commission on Elections; and
other mandatory financial disclosures required under Philippine law.
The same arrest order covers former congressman Mike Defensor and businessmen Aristotle Viray and Joseph Espiritu.
Marcoleta has denied wrongdoing.
Alongside Marcoleta, three of his supporters were also charged: former Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor and businessmen Aristotle Viray and Joseph Espiritu. The case was assigned to the anti-graft court's Third Division.
"This was not a decision made lightly or by choice," the Ombudsman said.
Senator Rodante Marcoleta's arrest has immediate political consequences because senators simultaneously serve as impeachment judges during Vice President Sara Duterte's trial. His detention reduces the number of active pro-Duterte senators participating in the proceedings.
Speaking to reporters before being taken into custody, Marcoleta said he voluntarily appeared before the court because he intended to face the charges.
"I will not hide. I will face the law and undergo the legal process," he said in Filipino.
His lawyer, Patrick Velez, described the court appearance as an "act of good faith," noting Marcoleta expected authorities to serve the warrant if the court denied his motion.
Personnel from the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group formally placed him under arrest before escorting him into the courtroom.
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. later arrived at the Sandiganbayan.
Marcoleta's arrest has immediate political consequences because senators simultaneously serve as impeachment judges during Vice President Sara Duterte's trial.
His detention reduces the number of active pro-Duterte senators participating in the proceedings.
The Duterte bloc has already been weakened by several developments:
Sen. Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada is also in detention over separate corruption allegations.
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has remained out of public view while facing separate legal challenges.
Senate President Francis Escudero and Sen. Joel Villanueva have distanced themselves from the Duterte camp following changes in Senate leadership.
Political observers say Marcoleta's absence is particularly significant because he is among the bloc's most experienced lawyers and constitutional debaters.
His removal leaves former senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano as the Duterte camp's principal legal voices during the impeachment proceedings.
Not automatically.
Under the Constitution, conviction still requires the votes of two-thirds of all Senate members.
Marcoleta's inability to physically participate could affect debates, legal strategy and courtroom questioning, but whether his vote can be exercised depends on Senate rules governing detained members.
Analysts say the arrest is more likely to reshape the political dynamics than immediately alter the mathematical threshold needed for conviction.
Marcoleta's arrest comes amid one of the most turbulent periods in Philippine politics since the 2022 elections.
Just days earlier, thousands of members of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) held nationwide demonstrations calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign, with many protesters expressing support for Vice President Duterte amid her impeachment proceedings. Minor confrontations between protesters and police were reported during the three-day rallies.
Marcoleta has long been regarded as one of the INC's most prominent political figures and has consistently aligned himself with the Duterte family on major national issues.
The arrest therefore carries significance beyond the courtroom, intersecting with the country's ongoing power struggle between the Marcos and Duterte political camps.
Marcoleta will remain under the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan while proceedings on the plunder case move forward.
Because plunder is a non-bailable offense when the court finds the evidence of guilt strong, his release will depend on future rulings in the case.
Meanwhile, the Senate is expected to proceed with Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, where Marcoleta's absence is likely to be closely watched as both sides battle over one of the most politically significant cases in recent Philippine history.