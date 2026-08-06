GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Toronto police arrest 2 teens over latest US consulate shooting

The July 27 shooting was the second attack on the US consulate in Toronto this year

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Toronto police officers on horseback stand watch outside the US Consulate in Toronto.
Toronto police officers on horseback stand watch outside the US Consulate in Toronto.
AFP file photo

Montreal, Canada: Toronto police announced two arrests on Thursday in connection with the shooting at the US consulate last month, calling the accused "criminals for hire."

The July 27 shooting was the second time this year gunfire had been directed at the US diplomatic building in the downtown core of Canada's largest city.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

No one was injured in either event, but police described both as "national security" incidents and the initial shooting on March 10 prompted beefed-up protection for US and Israeli diplomatic buildings in multiple Canadian cities, as war gripped the Middle East.

Toronto police said those arrested included a 19-year-old and a minor, aged 15. Both have been charged with 11 offenses, including "an attack on premises of internationally protected persons."

"We believe these offenses were carried out by criminals for hire, recruited and directed through encrypted messaging apps," police chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in June as part of the investigation into the March shooting. Police said the men were recruited to carry out violent acts but did not provide further details.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Actor Nicholas Cage speaks at "Trespass" press conference during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 14, 2011 in Toronto, Canada.

Netflix sued over stolen Nicolas Cage film Fortitude

3m read
Toronto police officers on horseback stand watch outside the US Consulate during the Al-Quds day protest in Toronto, Ontario, on March 14, 2026.

Shots fired at US consulate in Toronto: police

2m read
People walk in downtown Toronto, as smoke from forest fires in Northern Ontario causes poor air quality over the city, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 15, 2026.

Toronto air ranked among world’s worst

2m read
Emergency Task Force vehicles and police officers are seen on the site of a shooting in Toronto, Canada on July 11, 2026.

2 dead, 3 hurt in Toronto shooting, attacker at large

1m read