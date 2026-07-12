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Toronto shooting: Manhunt launched after deadly attack at Canada’s Latin street festival

Manhunt underway after deadly Toronto shooting near busy festival area

Last updated:
AFP
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Emergency Task Force vehicles and police officers are seen on the site of a shooting in Toronto, Canada on July 11, 2026.
Emergency Task Force vehicles and police officers are seen on the site of a shooting in Toronto, Canada on July 11, 2026.
AFP

Police in Toronto were searching Saturday night for an active shooter who had killed two people and wounded three in an area lined with shops and restaurants.

"Please avoid the area immediately and follow all directions from police," Toronto police said in a X post.

"Police have secured the scene," authorities later said in a follow-up post.

Local media reported the shooting took place in an area where a salsa festival was being held.

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The incident comes soon after another shooting in Montreal late last month, where two people, including a police officer, were killed by an assailant who was then shot dead by law enforcement.

In February, a school shooting in the small western mining town of Tumbler Ridge killed eight people, including the shooter's mother and half brother, and injured 27 before she took her own life.

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