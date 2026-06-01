Philippines: Senator Jinggoy Estrada surrenders, links plunder arrest to fight for Senate's 'independence'

Warrant linked to political pressure, vows to stay with majority
Manila: Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Monday voluntarily surrendered to the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) at Camp Crame on Mondah (June 1, 2026).
This came after the Sandiganbayan ordered his arrest in connection with plunder and graft charges stemming from the multibillion-peso flood defences kickbacks scandal.
25% to 70% KICKBACKS: Corruption in Philippine flood control projects has cost the economy billions, with estimates indicating that 25% to 70% of total project costs are lost to kickbacks and "ghost" projects.
The Sandiganbayan anti-graft court also ordered the arrest of co-accused former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan and several engineering officials.
On Monday, Estrada turned himself in at the Senate shortly after the Sandiganbayan's Fifth Division issued the arrest order.
Before leaving with investigators, the senator briefly faced reporters but declined to answer questions, instead reading a prepared statement flanked by allies from the Senate majority bloc, including Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano.
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla was also present.
“Ipagtatanggol ko hanggang sa huli ang aking sarili (I will defend myself till the end),” Estrada said.
The senator said he would not seek protective custody from the Senate and would instead confront the allegations through the judicial process.
“I will face these cases head on,” he said.
Estrada also alleged that unnamed individuals had attempted to persuade him to leave the Cayetano-led majority bloc in exchange for having the cases against him dropped.
He did not identify those allegedly involved or provide evidence supporting the claim.
After delivering his statement, Estrada accompanied CIDG personnel to Camp Crame, the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police, for processing.
The arrest marks the most serious legal challenge yet for Estrada, whose political career has previously been overshadowed by corruption allegations.
DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE (DOF) estimates that anomalies and ghost projects caused economic losses ranging from ₱42.3 billion to ₱118.5 billion between 2023 and 2025.
He was among the senators implicated in the Priority Development Assistance Fund Scam, also known as the pork barrel scam, more than a decade ago.
Although he was convicted of direct bribery in 2018, he later received executive clemency from ex-President Rodrigo Duterte and returned to public office.
The latest charges arise from an investigation into alleged irregularities involving government-funded flood control projects.
Jinggoy is the son of ex-President Joseph "Erap" Estrada, who was ousted from office on January 20, 2001, following the EDSA II. His removal came after massive, multi-day citizen protests triggered by a stalled Senate impeachment trial.
The plunder charge carries a potential penalty of life imprisonment under Philippine law if a conviction is secured.
The case is part of a broader government crackdown on alleged corruption in infrastructure projects, particularly flood control programs that have come under scrutiny amid recurring flooding disasters across the country.
Investigators have examined billions of pesos worth of projects for possible overpricing, ghost accomplishments, and kickback schemes involving contractors and public officials.
SENATOR PANFILO LACSON: He estimateS that "systemic kickbacks" often account for around 20% to 25% of a project's budget, with up to ₱1.14 trillion possibly lost to graft out of the ₱1.9 trillion spent on flood management over the past 15 years.
The arrest is expected to reverberate through the Senate, where political alliances have become increasingly significant amid high-profile legislative battles and investigations.
While Estrada remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty, the case adds to mounting legal and political pressures facing several influential figures in Philippine politics.
Estrada has previously posted bail on related graft charges handled by a different division of the anti-graft court.
The development comes amid ongoing political tensions in the Senate, where shifts in allegiance could affect control of key committees and legislative priorities.
Critics on social media pushed back, arguing the Senate should not serve as a refuge for those facing corruption charges.
Estrada's legal team is expected to contest aspects of the warrant as proceedings move forward.