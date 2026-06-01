Philippines: Senator Jinggoy Estrada surrenders, links plunder arrest to fight for Senate's 'independence'

Philippines' Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla (left) gestures to Philippine Senator Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada (right) after a press conference as Estrada's colleagues, Senators Imee Marcos (2nd L), Senate President Alan Cayetano (C), and Rodante Marcoleta (2nd from right) look on, after a warrant of arrest was served at the Senate building in Manila on June 1, 2026. AFP