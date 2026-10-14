The prosecution says 30 bank accounts linked to Duterte and Carpio were not listed in her SALN, as confirmed by bank officers as well as officials from various government agencies.

Duterte reportedly withdrew more than ₱10 million in December 2024, despite declaring "zero" cash on hand.

Carpio reportedly withdrew ₱41 million in cash in one day, in August 2024.

A company linked to Carpio, Cale88, reportedly received ₱319 million from companies in Hong Kong and China, although it had only two employees on record.

Cabrera cited large credit-card spending, including a ₱205,000 dinner in Tokyo, and nearly ₱300,000 at a Nike store in one day.

Flagged totals: Philippine Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura reported that accounts linked to Duterte and Carpio amassed ₱6.77 billion in suspicious and covered transactions from 2006 to 2025, alongside other flagged subsets reaching approximately ₱4.4 billion.

Notable transactions: Records highlighted large movements, including ₱193.70 million across seven interaccount transfers involving Sara and Rodrigo Duterte in 2014, and a ₱20-million insurance policy.

SALN discrepancies: Lawmakers pointed out that these transactions were absent from Duterte's official Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, noting declarations of zero cash or bank deposits between 2019 and 2025 despite an increasing net worth.