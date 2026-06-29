Dubai's first Gold-certified beach now has Middle East's first sensory room for visitors
Dubai: Jumeirah Beach 2 has become Dubai's first beach to earn the Gold Accessibility Certification from the World Disability Union with the standout addition of the Middle East's first beach sensory room, Dubai Municipality announced on Monday.
The accreditation puts it among the region's most inclusive coastal destinations, recognising its commitment to offering a safe, welcoming environment for People of Determination in line with international accessibility standards and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
The achievement came off the back of a comprehensive six-month programme by Dubai Municipality that combined infrastructure upgrades, specialist accessibility solutions, staff training and operational improvements.
These efforts are aimed at ensuring visitors of all abilities can enjoy the beach independently and comfortably.
The beach now offers dedicated parking spaces for People of Determination, accessible pathways and ramps, accessible toilets and showers, wheelchair charging stations, golf cart transfers, inclusive playground facilities, complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas, a dedicated swimming platform, and floating wheelchairs for safe sea access.
The sensory room is a purpose-built space designed to support visitors with Autism Spectrum Disorder and sensory sensitivities.
It offers a calm, regulated environment that visitors can use before, during or after their time at the beach.
Accessibility on this beach goes beyond ramps and equipment, the civic body revealed.
Around 150 frontline and operational staff have been trained to support people with mobility challenges, Autism Spectrum Disorder and sensory sensitivities, while also covering inclusive customer service, safe equipment operation and emergency response procedures.
Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of the Public Beaches and Water Canals Department at Dubai Municipality, said: This international recognition reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to ensuring that public beaches are accessible, inclusive, and welcoming spaces for everyone. We believe that quality of life begins with equal access to public facilities and experiences, and we continue to invest in infrastructure, services, training, and innovative solutions that enable People of Determination to enjoy Dubai’s beaches safely, independently, and with dignity.”
He added: “Receiving the Gold Accessibility Certification from the World Disability Union represents an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to embed accessibility and inclusivity into the design and operation of public spaces. The completion of this comprehensive enhancement programme in just six months, together with the introduction of the region’s first beach sensory room, demonstrates our commitment to adopting leading global practices that enhance wellbeing and ensure that every member of society can fully participate in community life.”
The certification is part of Dubai Municipality's broader effort to develop inclusive public beaches across the emirate and reflects Dubai's continued ambition to become one of the world's most accessible and liveable cities.