A seven-day trial has been set for March. The allegations relate to incidents said to have taken place in England, Spain and South Africa between May 2021 and May 2026.

The team said: ‘We are aware there are charges against Lee Fryer. As the matter is now subject to ongoing legal proceedings, we will not be commenting further at this stage.’

‘At the point of his arrest, he was removed from the GB Programme and all British Wheelchair Basketball activities, pending the outcome of the external investigation.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.