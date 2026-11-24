Lee Fryer denies 11 rape charges and other alleged offences, with a trial set for March
Dubai: A British Paralympic athlete has been charged with 11 counts of rape, alongside several other offences.
Lee Fryer, who claimed silver at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, is also facing allegations of voyeurism, intentional strangulation and controlling or coercive behaviour involving a woman.
The 26-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, where he denied the charges, according to MailOnline.
A seven-day trial has been set for March. The allegations relate to incidents said to have taken place in England, Spain and South Africa between May 2021 and May 2026.
Fryer, a wheelchair basketball player, faces a series of charges, including:
- An alleged rape between May and September 2021.
- Alleged rapes of a woman in Spain between September 2023 and March 2024.
- Multiple alleged sexual assaults in South Africa and England between 2024 and 2026.
- Voyeurism, involving allegedly watching a woman without her knowledge or consent for ‘sexual gratification’.
- Intentional strangulation, assault and controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.
- Allegedly possessing a Class A drug on August 25 this year.
- A charge of perverting the course of justice in October.
Fryer, who is from Pontefract in West Yorkshire, was suspended by British Wheelchair Basketball in July ‘pending investigation’.
The governing body's website records his ‘violation’ as a breach of its code of conduct.
According to the ParalympicsGB website, Fryer first took up wheelchair basketball while at school.
The team said: ‘We are aware there are charges against Lee Fryer. As the matter is now subject to ongoing legal proceedings, we will not be commenting further at this stage.’
British Wheelchair Basketball added: ‘We are aware of the criminal charges brought against Lee Fryer and recognise the seriousness of the allegations.
‘At the point of his arrest, he was removed from the GB Programme and all British Wheelchair Basketball activities, pending the outcome of the external investigation.
‘As criminal proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.’