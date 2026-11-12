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Dubai's Al Furjan gets paid parking: What residents need to know

Parkin announces new zone 591P, with monthly subscriptions starting at Dh672

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai's Al Furjan gets paid parking: What residents need to know
Parkin

Dubai: Paid public parking has been introduced in Al Furjan, with motorists now required to pay parking fees in designated areas under zone code 591P.

Parkin announced the implementation of the parking tariffs in a social media post, confirming that signboards have been installed to identify the designated paid parking areas.

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Residents and visitors can pay for parking by the hour at the applicable rates or opt for subscription packages.

Parking timings and zone code

According to Parkin, the designated parking areas in Al Furjan operate under the following arrangements:

  • Parking zone: 591P

  • Paid parking hours: 8am to midnight

  • Payment options: Hourly parking or subscription plans

Motorists are advised to check the signboards installed at their parking locations or use the Parkin app for the applicable hourly tariffs.

How much do parking subscriptions cost?

Parkin has also announced subscription packages for motorists who regularly use public parking spaces in Al Furjan.

The subscription rates are:

  • One month: Dh672

  • Three months: Dh1,999

  • Six months: Dh3,999

  • One year: Dh4,999

The annual subscription offers a lower monthly equivalent than the shorter packages, making it an option for residents who frequently park in designated areas.

How to pay for parking

Motorists can use the Parkin app to access parking information, check applicable charges and pay for parking.

Those opting for hourly parking should refer to the rates displayed on the signboards or in the app before paying.

Parkin has urged motorists to follow the designated parking signs and use its official app for further information.

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