Dubai's Al Furjan gets paid parking: What residents need to know

Parkin announces new zone 591P, with monthly subscriptions starting at Dh672
Dubai: Paid public parking has been introduced in Al Furjan, with motorists now required to pay parking fees in designated areas under zone code 591P.
Parkin announced the implementation of the parking tariffs in a social media post, confirming that signboards have been installed to identify the designated paid parking areas.
Residents and visitors can pay for parking by the hour at the applicable rates or opt for subscription packages.
According to Parkin, the designated parking areas in Al Furjan operate under the following arrangements:
Parking zone: 591P
Paid parking hours: 8am to midnight
Payment options: Hourly parking or subscription plans
Motorists are advised to check the signboards installed at their parking locations or use the Parkin app for the applicable hourly tariffs.
Parkin has also announced subscription packages for motorists who regularly use public parking spaces in Al Furjan.
The subscription rates are:
One month: Dh672
Three months: Dh1,999
Six months: Dh3,999
One year: Dh4,999
The annual subscription offers a lower monthly equivalent than the shorter packages, making it an option for residents who frequently park in designated areas.
Motorists can use the Parkin app to access parking information, check applicable charges and pay for parking.
Those opting for hourly parking should refer to the rates displayed on the signboards or in the app before paying.
Parkin has urged motorists to follow the designated parking signs and use its official app for further information.