Dubai introduces paid parking in Jebel Ali Industrial Area

Parkin confirms hourly charges under Zone 599T, with monthly subscriptions at Dh315
Dubai: Paid public parking has been introduced in Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial Area, with motorists now required to pay hourly charges in designated spaces under parking code 599T, Parkin announced.
The parking operator said signboards have been installed to identify the affected areas and provide details of the applicable hourly tariffs.
Residents, workers and visitors can pay for parking on an hourly basis, with charges displayed on the signboards or available through the Parkin app.
According to Parkin, the subscription charges for light vehicles are:
One month: Dh315
Three months: Dh840
Six months: Dh1,680
One year: Dh2,940
The subscription options allow motorists to park in available spaces within Zone 599T, rather than paying separately for each visit.
Parkin has advised motorists to check its app or the signboards installed at the location for the applicable hourly rates and further parking information.