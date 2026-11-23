SOM-designed mosque will have a 40-metre minaret and room for 1000 worshippers, by 2027
Dubai: Nakheel has broken ground on Jamaa Al Anwar, a mosque for up to 1,000 worshippers at Palm Jebel Ali. The project is expected to be completed by the second half of 2027.
The developer, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, held a ground-breaking ceremony on November 23 with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in presence. The mosque will be located in the island's Spine District and Arco Turnkey Solutions Contracting will deliver the project.
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has designed the mosque, which will have a cascading, textile-inspired canopy that will run from the roof to the courtyard, providing shade and filtering natural light. A 40-metre minaret will mark the central spine.
"The success of Palm Jebel Ali will be measured not only by the homes we deliver, but by the overall communities we build," said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. Jamaa Al Anwar, he added, will give residents "a place for worship, reflection and belonging."
Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD, described the project as part of a wider partnership with Dubai developers. The aim is to ensure "essential community services are provided within new residential communities from the earliest stages," he noted.
Hadi Abbasi, Managing Director of Arco, outlined the contractor's scope. It runs from site preparation to final handover and covers the building envelope, services and interior finishes. "We will focus on the quality of execution required to realise SOM's interpretation of Emirati architecture," he said.
Palm Jebel Ali comprises seven islands and 16 fronds, with more than 90 kilometres of beachfront. The project supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had unveiled the master plan in 2023, and the island will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.
Nakheel has awarded more than Dh13 billion in construction and infrastructure contracts so far for this project. This includes more than Dh3.5 billion for 544 villas, that were awarded in April. The master plan also lists a 9,000-square-metre retail centre and a Friday mosque.