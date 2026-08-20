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Palm Jebel Ali unveils limited collection of 44 beachfront villas on Frond F

Five- to seven-bedroom homes span 10 designs, with first villa handovers due from late '26

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Palm Jebel Ali unveils limited collection of 44 beachfront villas on Frond F
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Dubai: Buyers looking for a new beachfront home on Palm Jebel Ali have another limited opportunity after Nakheel released 44 villas on Frond F, in what the developer describes as one of the final opportunities to purchase a new villa on the destination’s residential fronds.

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The latest release combines homes from Nakheel’s Beach and Coral Collections across 10 architectural designs, with five-, six- and seven-bedroom villas positioned directly along the shoreline with beach access and uninterrupted views across the Arabian Gulf.

The Beach Collection includes five- and six-bedroom villas measuring approximately 7,500 to 8,500 sq ft, while the larger Coral Collection offers six- and seven-bedroom homes ranging from about 11,500 to 12,500 sq ft.

44 homes across 10 designs

The villas were designed in collaboration with NAGA Architects, SAOTA, LW Design Group and LOCI Architecture, with layouts focused on large interiors, natural light, indoor-outdoor living and privacy.

Palm Jebel Ali is taking shape as Dubai’s next iconic waterfront destination, reflecting the ambition that continues to drive the city’s growth. This limited Frond F collection combines distinctive architecture with direct beachfront living, offering a rare opportunity to own a home on the destination’s fronds as Palm Jebel Ali moves from vision to reality.
Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate

First handovers begin in late 2026

The new release comes ahead of the first phased villa handovers, which are scheduled to begin in late 2026 and continue through 2027.

Nakheel has awarded more than Dh13 billion in construction and infrastructure contracts for Palm Jebel Ali to date, with villa construction progressing across all 12 residential fronds.

Work covering substructure, superstructure, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and infrastructure is advancing across 544 villas on Fronds A to F. Another 728 villas on Fronds K to P have reached the internal and external finishing stage.

Wider community takes shape

Palm Jebel Ali spans seven islands and 16 fronds, with 120 kilometres of coastline and more than 90 kilometres of beachfront.

Planned community infrastructure includes a 9,000 sq metre retail centre and a Friday Mosque designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill with capacity for up to 1,000 worshippers.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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