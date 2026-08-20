Five- to seven-bedroom homes span 10 designs, with first villa handovers due from late '26
Dubai: Buyers looking for a new beachfront home on Palm Jebel Ali have another limited opportunity after Nakheel released 44 villas on Frond F, in what the developer describes as one of the final opportunities to purchase a new villa on the destination’s residential fronds.
The latest release combines homes from Nakheel’s Beach and Coral Collections across 10 architectural designs, with five-, six- and seven-bedroom villas positioned directly along the shoreline with beach access and uninterrupted views across the Arabian Gulf.
The Beach Collection includes five- and six-bedroom villas measuring approximately 7,500 to 8,500 sq ft, while the larger Coral Collection offers six- and seven-bedroom homes ranging from about 11,500 to 12,500 sq ft.
The villas were designed in collaboration with NAGA Architects, SAOTA, LW Design Group and LOCI Architecture, with layouts focused on large interiors, natural light, indoor-outdoor living and privacy.
Palm Jebel Ali is taking shape as Dubai’s next iconic waterfront destination, reflecting the ambition that continues to drive the city’s growth. This limited Frond F collection combines distinctive architecture with direct beachfront living, offering a rare opportunity to own a home on the destination’s fronds as Palm Jebel Ali moves from vision to reality.Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate
The new release comes ahead of the first phased villa handovers, which are scheduled to begin in late 2026 and continue through 2027.
Nakheel has awarded more than Dh13 billion in construction and infrastructure contracts for Palm Jebel Ali to date, with villa construction progressing across all 12 residential fronds.
Work covering substructure, superstructure, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and infrastructure is advancing across 544 villas on Fronds A to F. Another 728 villas on Fronds K to P have reached the internal and external finishing stage.
Palm Jebel Ali spans seven islands and 16 fronds, with 120 kilometres of coastline and more than 90 kilometres of beachfront.
Planned community infrastructure includes a 9,000 sq metre retail centre and a Friday Mosque designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill with capacity for up to 1,000 worshippers.