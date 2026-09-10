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Palm Jebel Ali’s first retail hub revealed with 26 new concepts

The Yard will bring 26 retail, dining and lifestyle concepts to Palm Jebel Ali in 2027

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Palm Jebel Ali’s first retail hub revealed with 26 new concepts

Dubai: Palm Jebel Ali is getting its first retail and lifestyle destination, with The Yard set to open in 2027 and bring supermarkets, restaurants, healthcare, wellness and family services closer to residents.

Dubai Retail said the waterfront development will span about 70,000 square feet of gross leasable area and bring together 26 concepts across retail, dining, wellness and healthcare.

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The destination is expected to serve around 20,000 residents living across Palm Jebel Ali and surrounding communities.

Waitrose, American Hospital among confirmed names

Waitrose, American Hospital, Piccoli, Jumeirah International Nursery, Bateel Café and Friends Avenue are among the first confirmed brands.

The mix is aimed at covering everyday needs alongside dining, healthcare, education and social spaces within the community.

The Yard will also include open terraces and communal areas, with direct links to a waterfront promenade and nearby open spaces.

Opening planned for 2027

The development is scheduled to open in 2027 as Palm Jebel Ali continues to take shape as a major waterfront community.

McLaren Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the project.

The Yard will expand Dubai Retail’s portfolio to 57 malls and lifestyle destinations across Dubai.

Dubai Retail operates under Dubai Holding Asset Management and said the new destination forms part of its expansion into key growth areas across the emirate.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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