The Yard will bring 26 retail, dining and lifestyle concepts to Palm Jebel Ali in 2027
Dubai: Palm Jebel Ali is getting its first retail and lifestyle destination, with The Yard set to open in 2027 and bring supermarkets, restaurants, healthcare, wellness and family services closer to residents.
Dubai Retail said the waterfront development will span about 70,000 square feet of gross leasable area and bring together 26 concepts across retail, dining, wellness and healthcare.
The destination is expected to serve around 20,000 residents living across Palm Jebel Ali and surrounding communities.
Waitrose, American Hospital, Piccoli, Jumeirah International Nursery, Bateel Café and Friends Avenue are among the first confirmed brands.
The mix is aimed at covering everyday needs alongside dining, healthcare, education and social spaces within the community.
The Yard will also include open terraces and communal areas, with direct links to a waterfront promenade and nearby open spaces.
The development is scheduled to open in 2027 as Palm Jebel Ali continues to take shape as a major waterfront community.
McLaren Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the project.
The Yard will expand Dubai Retail’s portfolio to 57 malls and lifestyle destinations across Dubai.
Dubai Retail operates under Dubai Holding Asset Management and said the new destination forms part of its expansion into key growth areas across the emirate.