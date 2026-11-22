First phase of Nakheel's residential development near Palm Jebel Ali attracts buyers
Dubai: Nakheel has sold all 977 villas and townhouses released in the first phase of its Palm Springs residential development, generating Dh5.5 billion in sales as demand for family-oriented housing continues to drive Dubai's property market.
The developer, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announced on Sunday that the entire initial release had sold out. The development, located near Palm Jebel Ali, is planned as a large residential community with schools, parks, healthcare facilities and retail outlets.
The sales translate into an average transaction value of approximately Dh5.63 million per home, although individual prices vary depending on property type and size.
The first phase included three- and four-bedroom Aliso townhouses featuring private gardens, alongside four- and five-bedroom Rancho villas with courtyards and swimming pools.
Nakheel said the sales response reflects growing interest among Dubai residents in purchasing homes for long-term occupation rather than solely for investment.
Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said buyers are increasingly considering the wider community when choosing a property.
"The robust response to Palm Springs reflects a clear shift in what people are looking for in a home. Families are thinking beyond the property itself and placing greater value on the communities and lifestyles around it," he said.
"Our focus is on creating neighbourhoods that respond to these aspirations and remain relevant for generations to come."
The Palm Springs masterplan covers 3.8 million square metres and will comprise 15 neighbourhoods.
Plans include two schools, a hospital and shopping facilities, alongside more than 35 kilometres of walking, jogging and cycling routes connecting residential areas with parks and recreational spaces.
Among the planned amenities are Canyon Park, featuring waterways and sensory gardens, and the Silver Spur Racquet Club.
The development's location near Palm Jebel Ali places it within an area of Dubai where new residential communities and supporting infrastructure are being planned.
Nakheel said further phases of Palm Springs are planned, with bookings for the next release expected to open soon.
The developer has not disclosed the number of homes in the upcoming phase, their starting prices or a confirmed launch date.
The Dh5.5 billion sales figure covers the initial 977 properties and does not represent the total projected value of the wider development.